Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Size: Charting a 15.83% Growth Trajectory to USD 2647.81 Million by 2030 Globally

Houston, TX, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market By Deployment Model (Cloud And On-Premise), By Component (Software, Networking Hardware Components, And Software), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, And Others) And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 812.03 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2647.81 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.83% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Intent-based Networking (IBN)? How big is the Intent-based Networking (IBN) Industry?

Report Overview:

According to the report published by Zion Market Research, the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market size was valued at USD 812.03 Million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 2647.81 Million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.83% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the global Intent-based Networking (IBN)’s growth drivers, restraints, and impact on demand during the forecast period. It will also help navigate and explore the arising opportunities in the Intent-based Networking (IBN industry.

With the use of software-defined networking (SDN) and DevOps, a networking technology known as intent-based networking (IBN) may control an entire network through a single interface, from beginning to finish. The IBN automatically configures the IT infrastructure without any interaction from people, taking into account the business goal. IBN will perform routine adjustments to the hardware configuration and will also provide vital network insights in order to guarantee that the goals will be accomplished. IBN is a self-driving networking system that is thought to improve the responsiveness of the IT infrastructure. It does this by leveraging the power of machine learning analytics in conjunction with the power of IT automation.

Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market: Growth Factors

The ability of intent-based networking (IBN) to offer real-time visibility to network activities and automate time-consuming tasks is one of the primary factors that is augmenting the growth of the global intent-based networking (IBN) market at a significant rate. The rising demand for the minimal network infrastructure deployment time, the growing need to shorten network downtime, and these factors are the primary factors that are augmenting the growth of the global intent-based networking (IBN) market. IBN is able to strengthen its security, improve its agility, and streamline its operations thanks to its superior automation. It enables line of business leaders and administrators to determine the needed outcomes of the network orchestration and then automatically configures servers, completes full lifecycle management, and automates solutions. IBN also lessens the amount of work that must be done manually, offers quicker resolution and troubleshooting, improves security, expedites the achievement of corporate objectives, and enhances analytical capabilities.

Therefore, as a consequence of all of these factors, there has been an increase in the use of IBN by businesses, which has, in turn, been fueling the expansion of the market. The expansion of the use of virtual and software-defined networking, as well as the substantial investments made to construct network infrastructure, are also contributing considerably to the expansion of the global market. Additionally, technological developments in software and IBN tools to ease operations and network deployment, as well as the digitalization of businesses, will lead to considerable expansion of the global intent-based networking (IBN) market throughout the period covered by the estimate. The expansion of the global intent-based networking (IBN) market may, however, be hampered by factors such as high initial investment costs and a lack of expertise among market participants.

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has a number of different effects on network operations. The majority of firms decided to implement regulations that required employees to work remotely as a result of the tight lockdown and movement limitations. As a result, the information technology teams needed to immediately facilitate access to significant applications for the employees who were working from multiple locations. Additionally, as a result of the outbreak, there has been an increase in demand for software that is hosted in the cloud, often known as SaaS. In circumstances like these, IBN is an indispensable piece of equipment for the IT team, which must provide ongoing assistance to the remote workforce. IBN reduces the amount of manual effort that must be done to accomplish other activities, such as the provisioning of network services, the application of new security policies, and the modification of network configurations. As a result, there was a rise in demand for intent-based networking (IBN) during the outbreak, which led to a good growth rate for the global intent-based networking (IBN) market.

Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The deployment model, component, application, and geography are the categories that are used to classify the global intent-based networking (IBN) market. The global market can be broken down into the cloud market and the on-premise market according to the deployment model. Software, networking hardware components, and software are the three categories that make up the global market. This division is based on the component. The application market is segmented into the following submarkets: business financial services, information technology and telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

The global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment model

cloud and

on-premise

By Component

Software

networking hardware components,

and software

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

government & defense

manufacturing

healthcare, and others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market include -

Intentionet

Cisco Systems

Pluribus Networks

Avi Networks (VMware)

Anuta Networks

Apstra

Huawei Technologies

Forward Networks

Fortinet

Altran Technologies

Cerium Networks

A10 Networks

Indeni

Veriflow Systems

Mode Group (Waltz Networks)

Juniper Networks

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Intent-based Networking (IBN) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.83% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Intent-based Networking (IBN) market size was valued at around US$ 812.03 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2647.81 million by 2030.

In terms of offerings, the Solution segment claimed the market's most substantial share.

Regarding deployment types, the Cloud segment secured the market's largest share.

When it comes to organization size, large enterprises consistently dominated the market, with a strong presence among larger businesses.

In the realm of verticals, the IT & Telecom segment possesses a noteworthy share of the market.

In the geographical context, the North American market boasted a larger portion of the regional market share.

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to dominate the global intent-based networking (IBN) market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Factors such as well-established networking infrastructure, presence of key market players, and expansion of digital technologies are fuelling the growth of the market in this region. Europe is expected to be contributing a significant share in the global intent-based networking (IBN) market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market over the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region include rise in number of SMEs adopting cloud solutions, growing digitalization, rapidly growing startups in IT sectors, and increasing government initiatives to expand the 4G & 5G network especially in India, China, and Japan.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



