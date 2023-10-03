Global Cloud OSS BSS Market Size, Dynamics: Setting the Stage for USD 53.72 Billion in 2030 with a 12.03% CAGR

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cloud OSS BSS Market By Solution(Two Segments- Operation Support System And Business Support System), By Type(Service And Solution), By End-Use(Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) And Large Enterprises) By Deployment Mode(Private Cloud, Public Cloud, And Hybrid Cloud) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloud OSS BSS Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 21.48 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 53.72 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.03% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cloud OSS BSS? How big is the Cloud OSS BSS Industry?

Report Overview:

The global Cloud OSS BSS Market size was worth around USD 21.48 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 53.72 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.03% between 2023 and 2030.

Both "operations support system" (OSS) and "business support system" (BSS) refer to different types of support systems. The vast majority of telecommunications-related services are supported by a combination of these two platforms, which are utilized jointly by providers of telecommunications services. The term "operational support system" (cloud OSS) refers to the process of providing customer care and other activities that are connected with the processes of the back office while making use of the internet. On the other hand, cloud BSS, which stands for business support system, assists in the development of cloud-based support systems and solutions that contribute to a more effective digitization of enterprises.

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market: Growth Factors

The growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market is being fueled in significant part by factors such as an increase in internet penetration, the development of big data, the creation of improved network services and solutions, and an uptick in the number of people using the internet. One of the key growth factors that has been driving the worldwide cloud OSS BSS market is the boom that has been seen throughout the telecom industry. The adoption of these services comes with a number of benefits, including a reduction in expenses, an increase in operational agility, nearly no additional wait time for updates, and improved analytical capabilities. Because of these advantages, a number of communication service providers (CSPs) are becoming interested in implementing these systems. The market is projected to make great leaps, expanding at a high CAGR across the timeframe that is being forecasted as a result of the rapid advancements that have been made in technology.

However, businesses run into a variety of problems when attempting to use cloud OSS BSS. These problems include reluctance to accept cloud technology as well as worries over the safety and security of cloud computing. It is anticipated that the expansion of the global cloud OSS BSS market would be hampered in the time period ahead as a result of these issues. Despite the fact that there is now a restraint on the industry, there is potential for the market to grow as a result of the increasing adoption of cloud services.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 21.48 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 53.72 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.03% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mahindra Comviva, Mycom OSI, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, and Sigma Systems. Key Segment By Solution, By Type, By service, By Deployment mode BY End-use and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cloud OSS BSS Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for cloud-based operational support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) has been segmented on the basis of solution, type, end-user, service, deployment mode, and geography. When viewed from the perspective of the solution, the market can be split into two distinct submarkets: business support system and operation support system. Network management, service assurance, and resource inventory management are the three sub-categories that fall under the umbrella of the operation support system sub-category. The customer and product management, billing and revenue management, and service fulfillment make up the three sub-segments that make up the business support system sub-segment.

The global market for cloud OSS BSS has been divided into the service market and the solution market based on the type of offering being sold. The market is broken down into managed services and professional services, depending on the type of service provided. The global market for cloud OSS BSS can be segmented into small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs), as well as large enterprises, according to the kind of end-user involved.

Private clouds, public clouds, and hybrid clouds are the three categories that make up the worldwide cloud OSS BSS market. These categories are varied according on the deployment mode. It is anticipated that the public cloud deployment model would hold the largest portion of the market. A public cloud service is a program that makes cloud services available to various users with the assistance of the internet. On the other hand, private cloud deployment makes cloud storage services available for the operations of a single organization or business. A private cloud service offers a higher level of protection than other methods because to its own backup mechanism and restricted access. Because it employs the capabilities of both public and private cloud backup systems, a hybrid cloud backup system offers increased flexibility, higher scalability, and high levels of safety and security.

The global Cloud OSS BSS market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Two Segments- Operation Support System

Business Support System

By Type

Service

Solution

By End-Use

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cloud OSS BSS market include -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Mahindra Comviva

Mycom OSI

International Business Machines Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.

Nokia Corporation

Sigma Systems.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cloud OSS BSS market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.03% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cloud OSS BSS market size was valued at around US$ 21.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 53.72 billion by 2030.

Business support system sub-segment is bifurcated into customer & product management, billing & revenue management, and service fulfillment.

On the basis of end-user, the global cloud OSS BSS market can be separated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The public cloud deployment mode is projected to hold the highest market share.

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to account for the largest market share of the global cloud OSS BSS market share over the forecast timeframe. This is attributable to the high internet penetration, huge R&D, increased investments and expenditures towards the maintenance and development of big data.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the upcoming times owing to the rapidly developing industrial sector, surging requirements for bundled services, and willingness to keep abreast of the latest trends in cloud and other related technologies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



