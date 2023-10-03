Germany Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Shrink by 4.4% in Real Terms this Year - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional & Residential Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Germany is expected to shrink by 4.4% in real terms in 2023, reflecting the weak economic backdrop, with subdued investor and consumer confidence, high inflation, and rising interest rates.

The drop in 2023 follows two successive years of decline in construction output, with contractions of 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2021. The residential sector is in a particularly weak position, with high construction costs and rising interest rates compounding the sector's underlying weakness.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the average construction cost index for residential buildings rose by 13.4% in 2022, owing to a rise in the prices of both materials and labor. The government is likely to miss its target of building 400,000 new apartments every year, even in 2023. According to the government's estimates, only 295,300 apartments were built in Germany in 2022 - down from that of 293,539 units in 2021 and 306,400 units in 2020.



Assuming an improvement in the wider economy and an easing in the energy crisis, the German construction industry is expected to edge up marginally in 2024, by just 0.4%, before gaining some growth momentum from 2025 supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, housing, and manufacturing sectors.

Forecast-period growth in the industry will also be supported by investments to modernize and digitize the country's railway network. In March 2023, the government announced that EUR45 billion ($47.8 billion) will be invested in the country's rail system until 2027.

Previously, in November 2022, the national railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced a plan to overhaul the Hamburg-Berlin and Emmerich-Oberhausen railway corridors. Rehabilitation and expansion of the Emmerich-Oberhausen corridor will begin in November 2024 and end in June 2026, while work on the Hamburg-Berlin corridor will begin in June 2025 and end in December 2025



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



