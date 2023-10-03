Metaverse in Construction Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Construction - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the metaverse theme. The detailed value chain comprises of four segments: foundation, tools, user interface, experience. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across both segments.

Cloud computing refers to the provision of IT infrastructure and platform services to deliver a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. The cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware, software, and platforms and tools for application developers. Key segments for the construction sector include cloud services (specifically software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS)).



The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. It brings together a range of nextgeneration technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. While still largely conceptual, the metaverse could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content.



The metaverse is still in its early stages, so construction companies exploring the above technologies may be seen as leaders in the metaverse. They will be well positioned when the enabling technologies reach a level where they support a fully functioning metaverse.



Scope

It identifies construction challenges, such as ESG, sourcing, and safety, and an impact assessment of the metaverse on the construction industry, addressing these challenges.

It includes three case studies, outlining market-leading use cases of the metaverse in construction to solve specific challenges such as operational technology vulnerabilities and secure procurement processes.

It contains comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for metaverse revenues in construction to 2025, and insight from the publisher's Job Analytics and Social Media Analytics databases. It contains details of M&A deals driven by the metaverse theme, and a timeline highlighting metaverse milestones and events in construction.

The report has extensive coverage and analysis of relevant companies' positions in the metaverse theme. This includes leading adopters, vendors, and specialist metaverse vendors in construction.

It includes the publisher's unique thematic scorecard that ranks construction companies according to their positioning in the ten themes most important to the industry, of which metaverse is one.

Reasons to Buy

This report will help you to understand metaverse and its potential impact on the construction sector.

Benchmark your company against your competitors, by comparing how prepared 46 companies in the construction sector are for metaverse disruption.

Identify and differentiate between the leading metaverse vendors and formulate an adoption plan for your company.

Position yourself for future success by investing in the right metaverse technologies. Cut through the noise with the publisher's priority ratings for each metaverse technology for each segment of the industry (conceptual design, feasibility studies, planning and permitting, financing, design and engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance).

Develop relevant and credible sales and marketing messages for construction companies by understanding key industry challenges and where metaverse use cases are most useful.

Identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the construction industry.

2022 saw sustained interest in AR, a metaverse-related technology

Challenges

The metaverse is highly applicable in design, construction, operation, and maintenance

The metaverse will generate $627 billion in revenue in 2030

Mergers and Aquisitions

Construction companies are hiring a range of people in different demographics for the metaverse

The metaverse story

The metaverse is featuring strongly in company filings in 2023, surpassing 2022's figure in March

Construction companies posted 11,228 metaverse-related jobs from 2020 to 2022

Scorecards

Further reading

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba

Meta

Alphabet (Google) Microsoft

Amazon

Nokia

AMD

Nvidia

Apple

Qualcomm

AT&T

Samsung Electronics

China Mobile SK Telecom

Ericsson Softbank

Ethereum Sony

HTC Telefonica

IBM Verizon

Intel Vodafone

HTC

Unity Technologies

Dassault Systems

AECOM

Bouygues

Hexagon

Siemens

Doosan

Animoca (The Sandbox)

Royal BAM

POSCO

Ansys

Niantic (8th Wall)

STMicroelectronics

Laing O'Rourke

STRABAG

Apple PTC

HELM

Skanska

Petrofac

Baidu

Qualcomm

Woodhouse

Workspace

Balfour Beatty

TechnipFMC

Bentley Systems

Roblox

The Construct

PCL Construction

Bitcoin

Samsung Electronics

OpenSpace

VINCI

Dassault Systemes

Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity)

Bentley Systems

Larsen & Toubro

Decentraland

Sony

Epic Games

Tencent

Ethereum

Unity Technologies

Apple

Microsoft

HTC

Varjo Technologies

POSCO

BBK Electronics (Oppo)

Rokid

Microsoft

InGage Technology

Laing O'Rourke

ByteDance (Pico)

Samsung Electronics

XYZ Reality

Balfour

Beatty

Dell Technologies

Seiko

Epson

Komatsu

PCL Construction

DPVR

Snap

Rokid

Larsen & Toubro

HP

Sony

Acciona

HTC

Vuzix

Xiaomi

Niantic

Autodesk

Autoliv

Barton

Malow Company

POSCO

Animoca (The Sandbox)

Trimble

Ubitus

KB Home

Apple

Ozone Networks

Bentley Systems

InGage Technology

Suffolk Partners

CryptoAvatars

Rec Room

Roblox

Dassault Systems

Decentraland

Roblox

Eccentric engine

Laing O'Rourke

Engage XR

Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity)

IrisVR

Balfour Beatty

Epic Games

Snap

The Metaverse Group

VINCI

Tencent

Insite VR

Larsen & Toubro

Microsoft

VRChat

Samsung C&T

Naver (Zepeto)

Wolf3D

NetEase

Yuga Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hquhho



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.