Global $17.13 Bn IVF Services Markets, Analysis, & Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IVF services market will grow from $15.38 billion in 2022 to $17.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The IVF services market is expected to grow to $25.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The IVF services market encompasses various revenue streams generated by entities offering services like conventional insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. This market also considers the value of associated goods sold alongside the services. A notable advancement in improving IVF success rates involves the use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP).

This technique is increasingly applied to enhance egg quality, uterine lining thickness, and endometrial receptivity, primarily benefiting individuals experiencing recurrent implantation failure during multiple IVF cycles. Studies have shown significant improvements in hormonal markers like Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH), and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) among women treated with PRP, thereby enhancing fertility prospects.

In terms of regional dominance, Western Europe led the IVF services market in 2022, closely followed by North America. The market's geographical coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. IVF services encompass various types of cycles, including fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles.

Fresh IVF cycles involve using eggs and embryos that have never been frozen and are typically fertilized in the lab with semen. Service providers in this industry include fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes, catering to various sectors like fertility clinics and hospitals.

One of the key drivers of the IVF services market is the rising infertility rate, with couples experiencing challenges in conceiving within 12 months. This issue is prevalent, with statistics from the US Department of Health and Human Services indicating that approximately 12 to 13 couples out of 100 face difficulties in conceiving

. Furthermore, in India alone, there are an estimated 15 to 20 million cases of infertility. The increasing rate of infertility has led more individuals to seek IVF services, contributing significantly to the market's growth.

However, the high cost associated with IVF services acts as a limiting factor. In countries like the USA, the expenses for a basic IVF package can range from $4,700 to $20,000, with an average cost of around $12,000. A single IVF cycle can cost between $8,000 to $30,000. In some emerging economies like India, the price of IVF services varies from INR 70,000 to INR 300,000.

These high costs make IVF services less accessible to low- and middle-income populations, posing a challenge to the overall growth of the IVF services market. Addressing affordability and accessibility remains a critical consideration for the industry's future development.

The countries covered in the IVF services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.13 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $25.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the IVF services market are

Ambroise Par Group

amedes MVZ Koln GmbH

AMP Center St Roch

AVA Clinic Scanfert

Bangkok IVF center

Betamedics

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Biofertility Center

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

Cloudnine Fertility

CHA Fertility Center

Fertility Associates

Genea Oxford Fertility

Klinika Bocian

Morpheus IVF

Manipal Fertility

Southern California Reproductive Center

Monash IVF

ManorIVF

Fertility First

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Cologne GmbH

Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. IVF Services Market Characteristics



3. IVF Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. IVF Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On IVF Services Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On IVF Services Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On IVF Services Market



5. IVF Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global IVF Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global IVF Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. IVF Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By Cycle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fresh IVF Cycles(Non-donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles(Non-donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

6.2. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

6.3. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals & Other Settings

7. IVF Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global IVF Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global IVF Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnnlig

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment