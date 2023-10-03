Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032 Featuring Major Players - ENDOCA, Cannoid, Medical Marijuana, Inc, Folium Biosciences, & Elixinol

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cannabidiol market grew from $6.82 billion in 2022 to $9.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.8%. The cannabidiol market is expected to grow to $31.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 35.7%.

The cannabidiol (CBD) market encompasses a range of CBD products, including full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate, with values reflecting the factory gate values or the prices at which manufacturers and creators sell their goods. These goods are distributed to downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and end customers, and the market's value includes related services offered by the creators of these CBD products.

CBD, derived from cannabis plants, serves various purposes, from treating epilepsy, anxiety, and pain to addressing conditions like dystonia, Parkinson's disease, and Crohn's disease. It also finds applications in coffee and skincare products and pet treats.

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the cannabidiol market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Cannabidiol products come in various forms, including oils, tinctures, suppositories, transdermal patches, vape oils, isolates, creams, roll-ons, capsules, tablets, and more. CBD oil, for instance, is extracted from cannabis plants and diluted with carrier oils like coconut or hemp seed oil. These products have diverse applications, from medical and personal use to pharmaceuticals and wellness, and they are distributed through channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, and others.

One driving force behind the cannabidiol market's growth is the increasing acceptance and use of CBD products, thanks to government approvals. Recognizing the potential medical benefits of cannabidiol, governments worldwide are taking steps to improve regulatory pathways for lawful CBD product marketing, ensuring public health while promoting market growth. For instance, in January 2022, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration approved a substantial number of SAS Category B applications for unapproved medicinal cannabis products.

Product innovation is a noteworthy trend in the cannabidiol market, allowing companies to stand out in a competitive landscape and attract more customers. For example, Cibdol, a Netherlands-based CBD and wellness company, launched its exclusive CBD Oil 2.0 range in December 2021, featuring higher levels of essential compounds like CBC, CBG, CBN, and CBDa alongside pure CBD. This innovative CBD oil formula addresses various modern living-related challenges, from appetite and mood to pain and sleep.

Additionally, in August 2021, Canada-based greenhouse produce company Village Farms International Inc. acquired Balanced Health Botanicals for $75 million, strengthening its position in the US retail CBD market. Balanced Health Botanicals is known for producing high-quality health and wellness products in the hemp-derived CBD market, aligning with Village Farms International Inc.'s expansion goals.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the cannabidiol market, driven by factors like government approvals and product innovation, promising growth and evolution in the foreseeable future.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $31.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.7% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the cannabidiol market are

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Canopy Growth Corp

CV Sciences Inc.

Endoca BV

Medterra

The Cronos Group

CBD American Shaman LLC

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Aphria, Inc.

Maricann, Inc.

Tilray

Organigram Holding, Inc.

CannTrust

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cannabidiol Market Characteristics



3. Cannabidiol Market Trends And Strategies



4. Cannabidiol Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Cannabidiol Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Cannabidiol Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Cannabidiol Market



5. Cannabidiol Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cannabidiol Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cannabidiol Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cannabidiol Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cannabidiol Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oil

Tinctures

Suppository

Transdermal Patches

Vape Oil

Isolates

Creams And Roll-On

Capsules

Tablet

Other Products

6.2. Global Cannabidiol Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Marijuana

Hemp

6.3. Global Cannabidiol Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

CBD Oil

Supplements

6.4. Global Cannabidiol Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medical

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness

6.5. Global Cannabidiol Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Cannabidiol Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cannabidiol Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cannabidiol Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

