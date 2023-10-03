United States Flexible Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Flexible and Cost-effective Packaging Materials Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Flexible Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Flexible HDPE, Flexible LDPE, Flexible LLDPE), By Product, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. flexible polyethylene market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

The flexible polyethylene (PE) market in the U.S. is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, largely propelled by a surge in the packaging industry. As online shopping and e-commerce continue to skyrocket, there is an ever-increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective packaging materials. This rise in consumerism translates to higher usage of flexible polyethylene in various packaging applications, such as plastic bags, films, and wraps, making it a key driver for market expansion.



Another driving force behind the growth of the flexible PE market lies in the mounting concern for the environment. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness, manufacturers are exploring innovative bio-based or recyclable flexible polyethylene products.

As consumers and businesses become more environmentally conscious, the demand for greener packaging options is expected to surge, opening new avenues for the adoption of flexible PE in a wide range of industries. Coupled with advancements in technology and potential regulatory changes, the future of the U.S. flexible polyethylene industry looks promising as it adapts to evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences.



Flexible HDPE was a highly penetrated grade segment accounting for over 38% of the market share in 2022, due to its exceptional properties that cater to diverse applications. HDPE offers an excellent combination of strength, flexibility, and chemical resistance, making it highly suitable for various packaging, consumer goods, and construction purposes. Its widespread use in products like plastic bags, films, wraps, geo-membranes, and pipes demonstrates its versatility across different industries.

Moreover, HDPE's recyclability aligns with the growing focus on sustainability, further boosting its demand as environmentally conscious consumers and businesses seek greener packaging alternatives. These factors collectively position Flexible HDPE as the favored choice, solidifying its leading position in the U.S. flexible PE market.



Food & beverage was a highly penetrated end-use segment accounting for more than 30% of the market share in 2022. This is attributed to the critical role of flexible PE packaging in preserving and protecting food products. With the rising trend of convenience and on-the-go consumption, there is an increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions like plastic bags, pouches, and wraps.

Flexible PE's excellent barrier properties safeguard against moisture, air, and contamination, extending the shelf life of perishable goods. Moreover, its lightweight and cost-effective nature makes it an ideal choice for food manufacturers and retailers looking for efficient and economical packaging solutions. As the Food & Beverage industry continues to thrive and evolve, the demand for flexible polyethylene packaging is expected to grow further, consolidating its dominant position in the U.S. market.



Bags & pouches is a highly penetrated end-use segment accounting for more than 32% market share in 2022. This is attributed to their widespread applications and convenience in various industries. These flexible PE products offer versatile packaging solutions, meeting the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike.

From grocery shopping to industrial packaging, bags & pouches provide a lightweight, durable, and cost-effective option for containing and protecting a wide range of goods. Their popularity in the retail sector, especially in the food and beverage industry, owes to their ability to maintain freshness, prevent spillage, and ensure easy handling for customers.

Additionally, bags & pouches' adaptability in industrial applications, such as for chemical or pharmaceutical products, further cements their dominant position in the U.S. market, reflecting their integral role in modern packaging solutions.

U. S. Flexible Polyethylene Market Report Highlights

The flexible HDPE grade segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2022, due to its exceptional properties such as strength, flexibility, and chemical resistance that cater to diverse applications including packaging, consumer goods, and construction purposes

The food & beverage end-use segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2022. This is attributed to its vital reliance on flexible PE packaging for preserving and protecting food products effectively. The excellent barrier properties and cost-effective nature of flexible PE make it the preferred choice for packaging in this sector, ensuring longer shelf life and convenient handling for consumers

The bags & pouches segment witnessed substantial adoption with over 32% of the market share in 2022. This can be attributed to their lightweight, cost-effective, and versatile nature. These attributes make them a preferred choice for various industries, including retail, food, and logistics, driving their widespread usage and market penetration

The growth of a sizable middle class and subsequent rise in consumer demand have fueled flexible polyethylene (PE) usage in the packaging sector

Due to various development and diversification initiatives in the semiconductor industry, which result in high flexible PE consumption in insulative devices, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

A rise in consumer understanding of the advantages of lightweight and fuel-efficient polymers in automotive is also anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector's growth

In May 2023, Gelpac one of the leading high-performance packaging solutions company in North America is planning to acquire the Standard Multiwall Bag Mfg. Co. manufacturing facility located in Beaverton, Oregon, and Lubbock, Texas

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States

Company Profiles

Dow Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries

Formosa Plastics Corporation

NOVA Chemicals

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Pinnacle Polymers LLC

INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA

Sasol North America Inc.

Braskem America

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) Market Variables, Trends & Scope, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2018 - 2030

3.3 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) Market - value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.5 Raw material outlook

3.6 Technology overview

3.7 U.S. flexible polyethylene (PE) market dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.8 Key opportunities prioritized

3.9 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10 U.S. flexible polyethylene (PE) market - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Films

4.3 Liners

4.4 Bags & Pouches

4.5 Covers



Chapter 5 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.1 End-Use movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Food & Beverage

5.3 Healthcare/Medical

5.4 Janitorial/Sanitary

5.5 Building & Construction

5.6 Automotive

5.7 Electrical & Electronics



Chapter 6 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis (USD Million) (Kilotons)

6.1 Grade movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Flexible HDPE

6.3 Flexible LDPE

6.4 Flexible LLDPE



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 U.S. Flexible Polyethylene (PE) company heat map analysis

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Competitive Environment

7.4 Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Financial Performance

8.3 Industries and Services Catered

8.4 Product Benchmarking

8.5 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86s64i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment