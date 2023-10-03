Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Mäkelä
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mäkelä, Lasse
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20230928162408_83
Transaction date: 2023-09-28
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3094 Unit price: 3.3928 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3094 Volume weighted average price: 3.3928 EUR