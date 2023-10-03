Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Demand for Efficiency and Technology Integration in Hospitals Fueling Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global hospital asset management systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the escalating need for efficient hospital operations and the intensifying demand for technological integrations in healthcare institutions, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.

Hospital asset management systems play a pivotal role in healthcare institutions by efficiently monitoring, managing, and tracking a wide range of assets, including crucial medical equipment and non-medical resources. These systems employ cutting-edge technologies like RFID, RTLS, and barcoding to enhance operational efficiency, improve patient care, and prevent asset misplacement or theft.

The global hospital asset management systems market is experiencing robust growth due to the pressing need for streamlined hospital operations. Rising patient admissions have led to increased demand for seamless processes, reduced equipment downtime, and rapid asset location and retrieval. By effectively managing assets, hospitals can ensure prompt patient care, resulting in better patient outcomes and overall operational efficiency.

Technological advancements integrated into healthcare systems have further contributed to the surging popularity of asset management systems. These sophisticated solutions offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and comprehensive analytics, providing a holistic view of asset utilization and supporting informed decision-making.

In addition to operational advantages, these systems deliver financial benefits, driving demand in the hospital asset management systems market. Hospitals can significantly reduce costs associated with asset theft, misplacement, and unplanned maintenance through efficient asset management. Moreover, by optimizing asset use, these systems enhance return on investment, making a strong case for their adoption.

The versatility of hospital asset management systems extends across various hospital departments, further promoting market growth. In the pharmaceutical sector, these systems aid in monitoring drug interactions, ensuring accurate medication dispensation, and tracking drug inventory.

Surgical departments benefit from precise tracking of surgical instruments to prevent misplacements. On the administrative front, these systems help monitor staff performance, attendance, and movement, ensuring efficient staff allocation and overall operational improvement.

This report explores key market players' developments, including market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, mergers, and acquisitions in the global hospital asset management systems market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $160.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.3% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Accruent, LLC

AiRISTA Flow, Inc.

GE Healthcare

SmartPoint Technologies Pvt Ltd

Impinj, Inc.

Others

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)

Ultrasound and Infrared Tags

Market Breakup by Application

Supply Chain Management

Staff Management

Patient Management

Instrument Management

Market Breakup by End Use

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kykcp7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment