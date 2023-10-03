OTC and Prescription Solutions Fuel Growth in the Global Lice Treatment Market, With Key Players Leading the Way

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lice Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lice treatment market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with an expected value of $1.5 billion by 2030, up from $1 billion in 2023. This growth is projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Lice are parasitic insects that affect humans and are classified into three main types: body lice, head lice, and pubic lice. These tiny, wingless insects feed on human blood and are primarily transmitted through close contact and shared belongings. Effective treatment is essential to eliminate lice infestations. Lice treatment products are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription, helping to eradicate lice and manage the condition.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The global lice treatment market is poised for growth due to several key factors. An increasing prevalence of lice infestations, the easy availability of lice treatment products, and heightened awareness among the population are expected to drive market expansion. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an over-the-counter (OTC) lotion for head lice treatment in October 2020. This Rx-to-OTC switch allowed nonprescription use of Sklice (ivermectin) lotion, 0.5%, for head lice treatment, further expanding access to treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global lice treatment market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Key segments include:

By Product Type:

OTC Medication Permethrin Pyrethrin Other Product Types

Prescription Medication Ivermectin Spinosad Malathion Other Prescription Medications



By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals and Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Key companies in the global lice treatment market include Fleming Medical Ltd, ParaPRO, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Omega Pharma (A subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc), Alliance Pharma PLC, Oystershell, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GSK plc, and Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A subsidiary of Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

Conclusion

The global lice treatment market is poised for substantial growth as the prevalence of lice infestations continues to rise, leading to increased demand for effective treatment solutions. The market's segmentation provides a comprehensive understanding of the factors contributing to this growth.

