North America Service, Utility & Mechanic Service/Crane Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2023: Historical Units Data 2017-2021 & Outlook Forecasts 2023-2027

This comprehensive report delves into the production of service truck bodies in the United States and Canada, encompassing open and enclosed varieties, utility truck bodies designed for aerial devices or digger derricks, and mechanic service truck bodies equipped with reinforcements for service crane mounting.

The report presents estimations of market size and shares categorized by service truck/body types, chassis classes (including light-duty and medium/heavy-duty), and construction materials (such as steel, aluminum, and fiberglass).

In this industry, numerous small-scale manufacturers serve regional markets, fostering high competition with relatively low entry barriers. These regional players serve end-use customers either directly or through dealers, with proximity to customers influencing pricing due to transportation costs. This report includes information on fifty-nine identified manufacturers.

Anticipated drivers of sales growth include supply chain enhancements, manufacturer backlogs, and robust demand across various end markets. Substantial opportunities are expected to emerge from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill allocations, focusing on telecom networks, power transmission and distribution grid upgrades, and infrastructure development.

The report comprises historical data on market size and growth rates, insights into mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, new product launches, along with a forward-looking five-year forecast. Additionally, geographical production distribution is visualized through maps.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope & Method

A.2 Chassis Classes

A.3 Product Types

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Market Size & Share Estimates - By Body Type, Chassis Class, Material

E. Distribution Channels

F. Recent Developments

G. Trends & Outlook - 2023-2027

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Market Size - by Service Body Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class

Market Size by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Market Size - by Service Body Type & Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Material

Market Shares - All: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Shares - All - by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type

Market Shares - All - by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Market Shares - All - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Service Trucks: Estimated Units & Dollars

Service Trucks - by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type

Service Trucks - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Service Trucks - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Utility Bodies: Estimated Units & Dollars

Utility Bodies - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Utility Bodies - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Crane Bodies: Estimated Units & Dollars

Crane Bodies - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Crane Bodies - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership

Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

