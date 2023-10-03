Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market 2023-2030: Allergan, Galderma, and Merz Pharma Lead the Charge in Hyaluronic Acid Filler Innovations

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market by Product (Duplex Product, Single-Phase Product), Application (Lip Augmentation, Rhinoplasty, Wrinkle Removal) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers is experiencing rapid growth, with promising prospects for the future. In 2022, this market was estimated to be worth USD 5.02 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2030. This growth signifies significant opportunities for expansion and investment within the cosmetic industry.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, covering various aspects such as product segmentation, geographic distribution, and market dynamics. It offers insights into different product types, including Duplex and Single-Phase products, as well as their performance. Applications such as Lip Augmentation, Rhinoplasty, and Wrinkle Removal are explored in detail. Additionally, regional trends in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa are discussed to provide valuable geographical intelligence.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for non-invasive techniques.

Rising demand from the elderly population for anti-aging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments.

Higher preference for hyaluronic acid-based fillers due to properties such as lower toxicity, viscoelasticity, and moisturizing features.

Restraints:

Strict government regulations governing the release and marketing of these products.

Opportunities:

Surge in investments in research and development for the introduction of new and advanced products.

Emerging awareness of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers worldwide.

Challenges:

Potential side effects such as redness, swelling, and bruising at the injection site.

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Client Customization

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market based on product and application:

Product Segmentation: This includes Duplex Products and Single-Phase Products, with Single-Phase Products expected to dominate the market.

This includes Duplex Products and Single-Phase Products, with Single-Phase Products expected to dominate the market. Application Segmentation: This covers Lip Augmentation, Rhinoplasty, and Wrinkle Removal, with Lip Augmentation projected to hold a significant market share.

Regional Insights:

The Americas led the market with the largest share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Portfolio

Adoderm GmbH

Allergan, Inc.

Bio Plus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.

Bohus Biotech AB

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

HUGEL, Inc.

Laboratoires Vivacy

MedyTox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sinclair Pharma

Teoxane SA

