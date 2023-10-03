Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Report 2023-2030: Home-Based Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation - A Growing Trend in Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Home Rehabilitation Products and Service industry, valued at $96.1 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to an estimated $158.2 billion by 2030, presenting an exceptional opportunity for savvy investors and businesses.

The comprehensive report, meticulously crafted to cater to discerning senior executives in the market research arena, offers a roadmap to navigate this burgeoning industry. From analyzing the growth of the wheelchair segment to forecasting market trends in key nations such as China and the United States, this report is an indispensable tool for those seeking to outpace the competition.

Global Home Rehabilitation Market Highlights:

Market Size :

: The global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market, estimated at US$96.1 billion in 2022, is poised to reach a substantial US$158.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2022-2030. Segment Analysis : Wheelchairs, a vital segment within this market, is expected to witness impressive growth with a projected CAGR of 7.5%, reaching a value of US$53.9 billion by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the Body Support Devices segment is estimated to grow at a commendable 6% CAGR over the next eight years.

: Wheelchairs, a vital segment within this market, is expected to witness impressive growth with a projected CAGR of 7.5%, reaching a value of US$53.9 billion by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the Body Support Devices segment is estimated to grow at a commendable 6% CAGR over the next eight years. Regional Insights: The United States boasts a significant market size, with an estimated value of US$37.3 billion in 2022. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a market size of US$21.5 billion by 2030, demonstrating a noteworthy CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 4.4% and 5.9%, respectively, during the period 2022-2030. Germany, within Europe, is also poised for steady growth at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

High Mortalities in Senior Homes: The tragic mortality rates in senior homes during the pandemic have heightened the emphasis on aging-in-place, making home rehabilitation a safer alternative.

Telerehabilitation: Telehealth, including telerehabilitation, has gained prominence, particularly among seniors, as a crucial healthcare delivery option.

Value-Based Care Models: The shift towards value-based care models, the need to reduce primary care burdens, and the urgency to control rising healthcare costs are driving the growth of home rehabilitation as a viable care solution.

Emergence of Value-Based Health: A new healthcare paradigm, value-based health, is emerging as a means to contain escalating healthcare expenses.

Cost-Effectiveness: Homecare is increasingly recognized as a cost-effective option, contributing to its popularity.

Rising Disability Incidence: The growing incidence of disabilities, especially among the aging population, is a significant driver of the demand for home rehabilitation.

Aging Population: The demographic shift towards an aging population is a pivotal factor fuelling the growth of assisted living technologies and solutions.

Global Geriatric Care Services Market: The expanding geriatric care services market aligns well with the demand for home rehabilitation, particularly among the elderly.

Reliance on Assisted Living Technologies: The elderly have increasingly relied on assisted living technologies to maintain their health and well-being, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

Chronic Disease Management: The management of chronic diseases and their associated costs are bolstering the demand for rehabilitation products and services delivered at home.

Rising Healthcare Costs: Escalating healthcare expenses, surpassing global GDP growth rates, are pressuring healthcare systems to embrace cost-effective alternatives like home rehabilitation.

Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation: The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is driving the focus on home-based cardiac rehabilitation as a cost-effective solution.

Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation: A similar trend is observed in the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), leading to increased demand for home-based pulmonary rehabilitation.

Mobility and Rehabilitation Products: Mobility and rehabilitation aids such as wheelchairs, including high-tech options for spinal cord injury patients, powered wheelchairs, and stair lifts, are experiencing notable growth.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising opportunities, the home rehabilitation products and services sector faces its share of challenges, including regulatory hurdles, infrastructure development, and ensuring accessibility for all individuals. These challenges are areas where innovative solutions and strategic planning can lead to substantial growth in this sector.

