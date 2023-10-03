Genetic Genealogy Market | Direct-To-Customer Segment Registered The Highest Growth - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Genetic Genealogy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Autosomal DNA Test, Y- chromosome DNA Test, Mitochondrial DNA Test), By Application (Heredity & Genetic Disorders, Paternal/Maternal Lineages, Ancestral Origins), By End User (Direct-to-Consumer Testing Companies, Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Institutes & Academic Organizations), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Genetic Genealogy Market is estimated to reach over USD 1,695.94 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The market for genetic genealogy is expected to have exceptional growth over the forecast period. A fascinating discipline that dives into the study of families, their history, and the tracing of their lineages is genetic genealogy, commonly referred to as genetic ancestry testing. It entails a careful process of looking for historical information and exploring it to find fascinating elements that can then be turned into exciting life stories. This insightful investigation offers a profound understanding of our ancestors' origins, lifestyles, and observance of cultural customs.







The expansion of genealogy products and services has been fueled by the increasing appeal of the field of genealogy throughout the world. Additionally, the genealogy industry is expanding quickly due to the rising demand for medical testing across numerous industries, such as genetic and DNA testing. As interest in genealogy grows, more people are looking to trace their ancestors' lines and learn about their family histories. This trend is especially noticeable in China, where a sizable segment of the population experiences difficulties as a result of the absence of historical records.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Prenetics Global Limited acquired a majority stake in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited ("ACT"), a genomics company with operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and the UK that is based in Asia and specializes in precision oncology.

Genetic Genealogy Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 835.85 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1,695.94 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia





List of Prominent Players in the Genetic Genealogy Market:

23&Me Inc.

Ancestry.com

Color Genomics

DNASolves

FamilySearch

Findmypast

Gencove

Geneanet

Helix

Living DNA

MNG Laboratories

MTDNA

MyHeritage,

Myriad Genetics

Sequencing. Com

Veritas Genetics

YFull

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

DNA testing helps people find and identify their ancestors, discover long-lost relatives, and comprehend their genetic ancestry. Additionally, it aids in the detection of viruses and life-threatening illnesses like cancer. DNA testing can also resolve legal disputes and establish biological parentage. Additionally, it offers thorough information on genetic predispositions affecting health, exercise, and nutrition, enabling customized lifestyle changes and health examinations. The aforementioned elements contribute to the rising demand for DNA testing, which fuels the expansion of the market for genealogy goods and services worldwide.

Challenges:

Although the rapidly expanding area of genetic genealogy testing gives people previously unheard-of insights into their lineage and family ties, it also raises questions about how sensitive genetic information might be misused. If not sufficiently addressed, these issues could result in a decline in the market for genetic genealogy testing services. Customers are concerned that access to their genetic data by nefarious parties, insurance providers, or employers could result in discrimination or other negative outcomes. To reduce this danger, genetic testing businesses must put strong data protection measures in place, such as encryption, safe storage, and strict access limits. Strict data-sharing agreements should also be implemented to ensure that genetic information is not sold or shared without explicit authorization.

Regional Trends:

According to projections, the North American region will control the market. This is due to major market participants in the area and a strong healthcare system, which are the main factors driving the genetic genealogy market's rapid expansion. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in market expansion as a result of strong economic growth and large expenditures made by big firms. The rising trajectory of market growth has also been related to increased consumer awareness of the benefits of high-quality care paired with favorable reimbursement rules for healthcare services.





Segmentation of Genetic Genealogy Market-

By Test Type-

Autosomal DNA Tests

Y-Chromosome DNA Tests

Mitochondrial DNA Tests

By Application-

Heredity & Genetic Disorders

Paternal/Maternal Lineages

Ancestral Origins

By End-User-

Direct-To-Customer Testing Companies

Law Enforcement Agencies

Research Institutes & Academic Organizations

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

