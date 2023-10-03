Global LED Rental Market, 2023-2030: Energy Efficiency and Longevity - Advantages of LED Displays in the Rental Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Rental Market, By Display Type, By Pixel Pitch, By Content Type, By Rental Duration, By Interactive Features, By Technological Features, By Sustainability Features, By Service Models, By End User, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED rental market is undergoing significant growth, driven by the demand for high-impact visual displays in various applications, including events, advertising, entertainment, and more. In 2022, the market was estimated to be worth USD 5.02 billion, with a projected CAGR of 8.79%, reaching USD 9.85 billion by 2030.

This comprehensive market research report offers insights into the major players, market dynamics, and potential challenges and opportunities that can impact growth.

Market Dynamics:

The key factors driving the growth of the global LED rental market include:

Flexibility and Customization: LED rental services provide flexibility and customization options, allowing clients to create dynamic and impactful visual experiences.

Longevity: LED displays have a longer lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

However, the market faces challenges such as competition from other display technologies, limited standardization, and concerns about rapid technological advancements.

Key Features of the Study:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global LED rental market, including market size and CAGR projections from 2023 to 2030, considering 2022 as the base year.

It offers insights into potential revenue opportunities across different market segments and provides matrices for attractive investment propositions.

The study covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Key players in the market, including Barco, Absen, Lighthouse Technologies, and others, are profiled based on parameters such as company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Detailed Segmentation:

The global LED rental market is segmented based on various factors, including display type, pixel pitch, application, industry, screen size, content type, rental duration, client type, content creation services, interactive features, technological features, sustainability features, service models, and end-users. Additionally, it is segmented by region, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Portfolio

Barco

Absen

Lighthouse Technologies

ROE Visual

Unilumin

PixelFLEX

LianTronics

Daktronics

NEC Display Solutions

Sony Corporation

Christie Digital Systems

Planar Systems

Yestech Optoelectronic

Galaxy LED Display

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Conclusion:

The global LED rental market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the demand for impactful visual displays in various applications. While the market offers significant opportunities, it also faces challenges related to competition and technological advancements. Strategic positioning and investments in research and development will be essential for market players to capitalize on these opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $80.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Global



