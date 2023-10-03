One Identity Introduces Partner PLUS Program to Enable Partners with Service and Implementation Knowledge

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader and innovator in unified identity security since 2007, today introduced the Partner PLUS Program to best prepare partners for product implementation. The program will enable partners to more easily address opportunities based on customers’ current and developing needs, and to establish new market opportunities. This expands One Identity’s acclaimed partner efforts with a specific focus on programmatic solutions that require high-touch implementations, such as Safeguard for Privileged Access Management (PAM), One Identity Manager for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and OneLogin for Access Management and Active Roles for Active Directory control.



The new program reinforces One Identity’s commitment to channel partnership and its market leadership, as the company expands its partner program offerings to address the complexities of unified identity. Partners offering and provisioning One Identity solutions need certified resources to deploy and implement them, in line with the IAM and PAM markets’ rapid growth. The program tackles the resource challenges for partners and customers, empowering them to scale their services to more customers and applications.

“It is refreshing to see a vendor developing a service-led program that recognizes their partners' competence and experience, with the goal of enabling end users to make better-informed decisions when selecting their preferred partners, said Paul Cameron, Chief Revenue Officer of Intragen.

“Many of our partners have trusted One Identity for years, and they have an opportunity to grow faster if they can leverage the many resources that have experience with our solutions,” said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. “Partner PLUS provides a streamlined way for partners to demonstrate their competency and for customers and other One Identity alliances to find the level of expertise they need.

As our partners see continued success, they can implement more solutions on their own, and, ultimately, offer their customers training as well as new services from One Identity, the industry's only Unified Identity Security solutions provider.”

One Identity manages a collaborative partner ecosystem where all can benefit from collective experience deploying and developing One Identity solutions, delivering our training and the PLUS+ program is the platform delivering this at scale. All Partner PLUS Program members are granted automatic One Identity approval to implement the associated product and highlight their product specialization. Partners advance to higher tiers, starting with Advanced+ and then Premier+, based on program requirements including successful product implementation, domain expertise and the number of certified technical and implementation professionals in their delivery practice.

“We are very happy to be part of the new One Identity Plus program,” said Bart Kollau, Managing Partner at AspisID. “We started our business six years ago, and we are fully focused on One Identity. We could only achieve this with the help and support of One Identity. Our investments in our people, quality and One Identity is fully recognized by One Identity. With the presence of the new Plus program we can keep on investing in happy customers.”

Premier+ members can also participate in One Identity’s Authorized Training Centre (ATC) program, which allows them to deliver training services either to their own consultants and employees or complementary courses to One Identity customers.

The new program expands upon a strategy already lauded with industry praise. Earlier this year, CRN’s Partner Program Guide awarded One Identity five stars, the sixth consecutive year the program has received the highest mark. Andrew Clarke, One Identity’s Global Head of Channels & Alliances, is a multi-year recipient of CRN’s Channel Chief award (including earlier in 2023).

For more information on the Partner PLUS program, please contact partnercircle@oneidentity.com or your current channel manager.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

