Particle Health and LifeMD Demonstrate the Potential of Using Comprehensive Electronic Health Record Data to Triage Patients for GLP-1 Weight Management Therapy

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particle Health , an intelligent data platform that aggregates and delivers actionable patient data and insights to healthcare companies, and LifeMD , Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced the results of their joint study demonstrating that delivering actionable clinical insights can save healthcare providers valuable time and streamline the patient weight management journey. The joint research study found that Particle’s API platform was able to compliantly review patient health histories collected from electronic health records (EHR) to contextualize data effectively and efficiently, and potentially facilitate informed decision-making, streamline patient triage and determine eligibility for treatment with Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs.



In collaboration with LifeMD, Particle leveraged clinical data to identify those patients with a higher likelihood of meeting the clinical criteria for a GLP-1 drug. The Particle platform’s data analysis delivered clinical insights that identified 53% of individuals as requiring a physician touchpoint to acquire more data. 31% were deemed ineligible for GLP-1 therapy as 12% had a body mass index (BMI) below the minimal clinical threshold, 19% had a BMI between 27-30 but lacked additional weight-related comorbidities and one patient had a history of pancreatitis. The remaining 16% were ruled potential candidates for GLP-1 agonist use. These findings potentially save physicians time that would have otherwise been used determining medication appropriateness. As a result of Particle’s actionable insights, the patients who were excluded from medication therapy could be redirected to other weight management resources, as appropriate.

“The Particle and LifeMD study proved that actionable data insights can be derived from comprehensive EHR data, which can play a critical role in helping healthcare providers quickly navigate patient journeys and inform care decisions,” said Jason Prestinario, CEO of Particle Health. “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting research and look forward to pursuing similar endeavors that will allow us to demonstrate how healthcare provider access to complete medical data empowers clinical teams. The ability to get a 360-degree view of the patient to spot unidentified care gaps can help providers drive cost reductions, manage risk and improve patient outcomes.”

“LifeMD’s mission is to elevate access to quality medical care – which starts with transforming healthcare so that it is more patient-centric, affordable and convenient,” said Dennis Wijnker, Chief Technology Officer of LifeMD. “With this study we were able to leverage the Particle platform to explore the potential for identifying patients that would most benefit from GLP-1 therapy, and eliminating those who would not. This exercise could lead to substantial cost and time savings for providers, and appropriate care for patients.”

To view the Particle and LifeMD GLP-1 case study results in full, please visit: http://www.particlehealth.com/resources/lifemd

About Particle Health

Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies, with a mission to unlock the power of medical records in an intelligent platform that focuses health back on the patient.

Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit .

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is elevating healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

