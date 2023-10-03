Human Machine Interface Market to hit USD 10.7 billion by 2032; Amid Rising Demand for Industrial Automation | Market.us

New York, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction

The Human Machine Interface Market is predicted to be valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2023 and USD 10.7 Billion by 2032. Over the projection period, sales in the Human Machine Interface Industry are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The Human-Machine Interface (HMI) market is a dynamic and evolving segment that encompasses technologies facilitating interaction between humans and machines, most commonly seen in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare. These interfaces range from traditional hardware like keyboards and touchscreens to more advanced solutions like voice-activated controls and augmented reality interfaces. The market has seen significant growth, fueled by the rising need for efficiency and automation in industrial setups, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and increased investment in smart technologies.

As industries continue to modernize and automation becomes increasingly prevalent, the demand for intuitive, robust, and secure HMI solutions is expected to surge. Innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing are further expected to revolutionize the market by making interfaces more intelligent and adaptive, thereby extending their application to domains such as smart homes, wearables, and even remote operations.

Request for Research Methodology to Understand Our Data-sourcing Process in Detail: https://market.us/report/human-machine-interface-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product, the hardware segment held a dominating revenue share of the machine Interface Market.

held a dominating revenue share of the machine Interface Market. By configuration, the Embedded HMI segment had the highest revenue share of the Human Machine Interface Market.

had the highest revenue share of the Human Machine Interface Market. North America held the highest revenue share of 33%, and APAC is anticipated to hold the second position.

An increase in industrial automation drives the Human Machine Interface Market. Control automation devices and industrial factories are used to develop services and products to lessen human interaction. This decreases labor and production costs and increases production output.

Factors affecting the growth of the Human Machine Interface Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Human Machine Interface Market. Some of these factors include:

Automation allows several advantages, like enhanced productivity, increased safety, uniformity, minimized operating costs, superior quality, and improved accuracy.

Increase in plant asset productivity, quality, and mobility due to integrating advanced human machine interface automation equipment.

Several industrial operations involve the use of IoT. IoT leads to effective industrial processes, innovation, and productivity; the architecture provides information about operational as well as business systems on a real-time basis.

There are huge funds for research in the human machine interface market.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Growth

Automation is an integral part of the modern industrial sector as it enables various advantages like uniformity, increased safety, enhanced productivity, superior quality, minimized operating costs, and improved accuracy. Integrating advanced human machine interface automation equipment leads to increased plant asset productivity, quality, and mobility. The use of industrial automation equipment like human machine interface, smart equipment, and field devices has increased significantly among manufacturers from various industries like food and beverages, mining, automotive, and oil gas.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market for Human machine interfaces. Also, the rise in automation projects fuels the market. Asia Pacific is the second largest growing region due to increased industrialization. The availability of raw materials and low costs for labor management catalyze regional demand.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Key Players aim at many strategic policies to grow their business globally. R&D, acquisitions, and mergers help improve the market growth of the Human Machine Interface market.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now

List of key players:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Jabil Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Omron Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Beckhoff Automation

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 5.2 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 10.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.6% North America Revenue Share 33% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The factor that drives Human Machine Interface market growth is automation, which allows several advantages like enhanced productivity, increased safety, uniformity, minimized operating costs, superior quality, and improved accuracy, increase in productivity, quality, and mobility of plant assets due to integration of advanced human machine interface automation equipment, Several industrial operations involve use of IoT. IoT leads to effective industrial processes, innovation, and productivity, and the architecture provides information about operational and business systems on a real-time basis; there is huge funding for research in the human machine interface market.

Market Restraints

High installation expenses for human machine interface systems are a major factor restraining market growth. This is due to the participation of various stages, like consultation, implementation, running costs, and acquisitions, which lead to increased expenditure in installing companies. The use of advanced human machine interfaces is because of the introduction of smart equipment manufacturing, such as industrial robots and smart field devices.

Market Opportunities

Various industrial operations, including manufacturing, are transformed by IoT. Industrial IoT is termed the application of IoT across manufacturing industries. A full digital plant is established by connecting a wide network of intelligent devices with the help of SCADA systems, and manufacturing plants are revolutionized. The architecture gives operational and business systems information on a real-time basis. Increased and efficient productivity through connectivity, automation, and analytics benefits the manufacturers. IIoT gives plant managers full visibility of assets, resources, procedures, and products.

Seize Growth Opportunities with our Actionable Insights. Buy now to Leverage the Opportunities: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=57603

Report Segmentation of the Human Machine Interface Market

Product Insight

Hardware segment dominates this market as this product gives thorough information to machine operators and sends the statistical analysis of throughput to plant supervisors and workers; using single running machine cycle, they replace printed paper charts on facility bulletin boards and give plant managers remote access to global data through smartphones and mobile devices. Most human machine interfaces filter data before sending it to the final destination.

Configuration Insight

The embedded human machine interface segment dominates the market due to rising requirements for integrated systems and the simplicity of machine-to-machine communication. It is especially useful for machine manufacturers who provide entire packages to customers without setting up and integrating a separate system. Embedded human machine interface enables software development for many devices with different features.

End-User Industry Insight

Human machine interface terminals are used in the manufacturing industry for automation that improves overall plant management by improving communication between user and machine, offering warnings and alarms, and reducing costs reduction. Rapid industrialization is a key factor in emerging economies like India and China. An increase in shale oil in North America may increase the demand for industrial automation. Using advanced technology, car dashboard layouts have been transformed into more flexible, adaptable, and dynamic designs. Standalone systems improve safety risks.

Gain Crucial Market Intelligence! Place your Order to Access Complete Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://market.us/report/human-machine-interface-market/

Market Segmentation

By Product

Hardware

Software

By Configuration

Embedded HMI

Standalone HMI

By Deployment Mode

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Metal & Mining

Other End-User Industries

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Top Key Players

The following are some of the major players in the Global Human Machine Interface Market industry:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Jabil Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Omron Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Beckhoff Automation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Human Machine Interface Market

In November 2022 : A simple and humanized design for overhead systems featured an Innovative Upper Trim concept was introduced by Grupo Antolin, a global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors. The company revealed it as the second of a series of new Grupo Antolin concepts with a precise and single motive to embrace future mobility through innovation.

: A simple and humanized design for overhead systems featured an Innovative Upper Trim concept was introduced by Grupo Antolin, a global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors. The company revealed it as the second of a series of new Grupo Antolin concepts with a precise and single motive to embrace future mobility through innovation. In December 2022: A new service in all vehicles with BMW operating systems 7 & 8 was announced by Parkopedia, which enables drivers to pay effortlessly for parking in Germany and Austria. Also, the company has planned for future expansion in other European countries in 2023.

Author By:

Mr. Yogesh Shinde, who works as an Team Lead at Market.us, has more than 05+ years of experience in researching markets and giving advice to businesses. He's completed over 60+ projects, mostly in industries like ICT, Semiconductor and Electronics, High Tech and Service industries.

Yogesh holds an MTech Degree in computer Engg. and a Graduate in IT. Yogesh has authored several publications and quoted in journals like International Journal of Computer Applications, National Conference on Advances in Computing(NCAC 2015) and International Journal of Science and Research (IJSR).

Explore Market.us Extensive Coverage on ICT Domain:

About Us



Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

More Category-Wise Reports