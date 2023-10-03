Global Automotive Center Console Market Poised to Reach $38.05 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Vision Correction Market , by Procedure,by Type,, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser vision correction market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected value of $11.1 billion by 2030, up from $6.5 billion in 2023. This growth is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Laser vision correction is a medical procedure used to correct refractive errors in vision and reduce or eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. It is primarily performed on patients suffering from myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism, or cataracts. One of the most well-known laser vision correction procedures is LASIK (Laser Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis) eye surgery.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The global laser vision correction market is expected to witness substantial growth due to several key factors. The rising prevalence of refractive disorders, driven by changing lifestyles and weakened immunity, presents significant growth opportunities. Eye-related diseases have seen an increase, with millions of people affected by uncorrected refractive errors, cataracts, and near vision problems. Additionally, millions of children experience vision loss due to limited access to vision services.

Market Segmentation

The global laser vision correction market is segmented based on various factors, including procedure, type, therapeutic application, end-user, and region. Key segments include:

By Procedure:

LASIK (Laser Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis)

PRK (Photo Refractive Keratectomy)

SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction)

Others

By Type:

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Laser

By Therapeutic Application:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Presbyopia

Astigmatism

Cataract

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Prominent companies in the global laser vision correction market include Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Alcon Management S. A., NIDEK CO., LTD., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (A subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, and Coherent Corp.

Conclusion

The global laser vision correction market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive disorders and the need for advanced medical procedures to address these issues. The market's segmentation allows for a more detailed understanding of the various factors contributing to its growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

