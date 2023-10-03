Sports Bra Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 101.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 12.5%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Sports Bra Market By Padding (Padded And Non-Padded), By Cup (Seamed And Seamless), By Fabric (Natural, Synthetic, And Blended), By Price (Low, Medium, And High), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global sports bra market size was valued at about USD 39.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 101.3 billion by 2030.”

Sports Bra Market Overview:

A sports bra is a form of bra designed to provide breast support during physical activity. They limit breast movement to minimize pain and are more durable than standard bras. Women frequently wear sports bras to alleviate the pain and distress their breasts cause during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn over garments during activities such as jogging. There are also sports bras with additional cushioning for activities that may cause damage to the breasts. They have gained immense popularity over time due to their utility and the growing significance of fitness and active lifestyles.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 39.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 101.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Decathlon, HANESBRANDS INC, L Brands, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Wacoal, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Triumph International Corp, Jockey, Wolf Lingerie Ltd, The Groupe Chantelle, Fruit Of The Loom Inc., The Calida Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., shop4reebok.com, Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Puma SE and LORNA JANE, and others. Segments Covered By Padding, By Cup, By Fabric, By Price, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The growing number of sportswomen across the globe is expected to drive the sports bra market growth over the projected period.

Based on the padding, the padded segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the fabric, the natural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Sports Bra Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing number of sportswomen boosts market growth

The growing participation of women in sports and physical activities is expected to drive development in the worldwide sports bra market. The sale of sports bras is one of the few industries that can serve a very specialized group of consumers, yet this group's size is rapidly growing. The female sports audience is influenced by a variety of factors. One of these is the modern curriculum adopted by academic institutions, which encourages students of both sexes to place equal value on physical and mental health.

Numerous studies have found a correlation between sports and academic performance, with claims that adolescents who regularly participate in sports activities excel in all academic subjects. This is a significant factor in encouraging students to participate in sports from a young age, which ultimately leads to the emergence of more female athletes or sportswomen.

Sports Bra Market: Restraints

Price sensitive consumer limits market growth

Price sensitivity is common among customers, particularly in the sportswear market. Sports bras, especially those of superior quality and design, can be rather expensive. Cost-conscious consumers could choose less expensive alternatives, which might slow the market expansion of high-end sports bra businesses. Thus, this is expected to be a major restraining factor for the sports bra market growth over the forecast period.

Sports Bra Market: Segmentation

The global Sports Bra industry is segmented based on padding, cup, fabric, price, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the padding, the global market is bifurcated into padded and non-padded. The padded segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Sports bras with padding are well recognized for their cushioning qualities, which enhance the wearer's comfort when exercising or daily. Based on the cup, the sports bra industry is bifurcated into seamed and seamless.

Based on the fabric, the global sports bra market is bifurcated into natural, synthetic, and blended. The natural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-consciousness in fashion has driven the demand for natural sports bras. Based on the price, the sports bra industry is bifurcated into low, medium, and high.

Based on the distribution channel, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment growth is owing to the benefits offered by the online platforms such as convenience, extensive variety, easy return & exchange, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market for sports bras during the forecast period due to its high product adoption and awareness. European women are well-known for their physical fitness. Because physical and mental health are directly correlated, nearly all medical professionals recommend that women engage in regular physical exercise, even if not for work-related reasons. This is one of the primary factors why so many women in the EU routinely participate in recreational activities.

On the other hand, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable market share during the forecast period due to the astronomically large marketing and advertising expenditures of the product's manufacturers. It is well-known that Nike frequently collaborates with influential athletes, enabling them to contribute to product design. This is an excellent tactic for increasing brand recognition and acceptance.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Sports Bra market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Sports Bra market include;

Decathlon

HANESBRANDS INC

L Brands

Inc.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

Wacoal

LVMH Moët Hennessy

Triumph International Corp

Jockey

Wolf Lingerie Ltd

The Groupe Chantelle

Fruit Of The Loom Inc.

The Calida Group

Columbia Sportswear Company

Nike Inc.

shop4reebok.com

Adidas AG

Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH

Puma SE and LORNA JANE

The global Sports Bra market is segmented as follows:

By Padding

Padded

Non-padded

By Cup

Seamed

Seamless

By Fabric

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the Sports Bra?

Which key factors will influence Sports Bra market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the Sports Bra market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the Sports Bra market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Sports Bra market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Sports Bra market growth?

What can be expected from the global Sports Bra market report?

