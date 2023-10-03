North America and Europe Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Market Report 2023: Potential Opportunities in Partnerships that Enable Charging, Energy Transactions, and Battery Analytics Integration

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Electric Vehicle Fleet Management in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exploring the EV Fleet Management Market in North America and Europe: Seizing Growth Opportunities through Strategic Partnerships

This comprehensive study dives deep into the Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet management arena in North America and Europe.

It unravels the challenges that fleet operators might encounter while transitioning to EVs, the essential EV fleet solutions required, and the pivotal players within the ecosystem. These key players are dissected, shedding light on their roadmap, partnerships, achievements, and potential avenues for growth.

In the ever-evolving landscape of commercial Electric Vehicles (EVs), partnerships are pivotal catalysts for widespread adoption. At the heart of these partnerships lies the bedrock of effective EV fleet management solutions. These solutions ingeniously amalgamate technologies to metamorphose the entire EV lifecycle. The litmus test for their success rests on their capacity to revolutionize smart charging and battery management, all while keeping a keen eye on cost efficiency.

Our research probes into the most robust EV fleet management solutions and the myriad opportunities they present. It traverses the terrain of EV fleet management features, examining their application across various fleet operations like the first mile, mid-mile, and last mile.

Furthermore, it spotlights the technologies, tactics, and revenue streams that can be embraced by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), and other stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to foster uninterrupted expansion.

In summation, this study underscores the colossal growth potential residing in partnerships geared towards facilitating integrated charging and battery analytics in the EV fleet management realm.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Diversifying Revenue Streams for OEMs through EV Services

Expanding Revenue Opportunities for TSPs through Partnerships and Integrations

Rising Potential for Marketplace Partners Offering EV Technology Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Key Findings for EV Fleet Management

Key Growth Opportunities by Industry

Growth Metrics

Key Players in EV Fleet Management

Stakeholder Engagement in Partnerships, North America

Partnerships and Outcomes, North America

Stakeholder Engagement in Partnerships, Europe

Partnerships and Outcomes, Europe

Electric Commercial Vehicle Suitability Assessment for Fleets

Key Features of Electric Commercial Vehicle Suitability Assessment

3 Research Scope and Market Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4 EV Fleet Management Overview

An Introduction to EV Fleet Management

Navigating Challenges - Fleet Managers' Journey in Operating EVs

An Overview of EV Fleet Management Solutions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Components of EV Fleet Management Solutions

A Road Map of EV Fleet Management Features

Overview of EV Fleet Management Feature Providers

5 EV Fleet Management Features - Long Haul, Regional Haul, and Short Haul

Long Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios

Long Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index

Regional Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios

Regional Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index

Short Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios

Short Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Packaging and Pricing

eLCV Installed Base Forecast

eM&HCV Installed Base Forecast

eLCV and eM&HCV Installed Base Contribution Forecast

eLCV and eM&HCV Revenue Contribution Forecast

OEM Market Share and VIO, North America

eCV Telematics Penetration, North America

eCV OEM and Aftermarket Contribution Forecast, North America

OEM Market Share and VIO, Europe

eCV Telematics Penetration, Europe

eCV OEM and Aftermarket Contribution Forecast, Europe

6 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - OEMs

OEMs' Approach to EV Fleet Management

eLCV OEMs to Provide Subscription-based Charging Services

eM&HCV OEMs to Electrify Fleets through eMobility Solutions

eM&HCV OEMs to Leverage Dealer Fleet Management Solutions

7 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - TSPs

TSPs' Approach to EV Fleet Management

TSPs to Provide End-to-end Fleet Electrification Solutions

TSP Platforms to Provide Integrated EV Charging

TSP Platforms to Provide Integrated Battery Monitoring and Analytics

8 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - Other Ecosystem Providers

Other Ecosystem Providers' Approach to EV Fleet Management

Freight Mobility Platforms to Drive eM&HCV Fleet Electrification

EVSE Platforms to Provide EVSE Management and EV Telematics

EVSA Platforms to Provide Holistic Fleet Electrification Strategy

