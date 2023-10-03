United States Online Flower Shops Market Report 2023 Featuring 1-800 Flowers.Com & Ftd Companies

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Flower Shops in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consequently, over the five years to 2023, industry revenue for the Online Flower Shops industry is expected to increase an annualized 14.5% to $16.3 billion, including an increase of 4.7% in 2023 alone. Following suit, industry profit has expanded.

The Online Flower Shops sector specializes in the online retail of flowers, relying on local florists to execute customer orders. Over the last half-decade, this industry has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, driven by the expanding e-commerce landscape, which has enabled it to capture substantial market share previously held by traditional brick-and-mortar florists, as more consumers opt for online shopping.

Furthermore, a robust economy has played a significant role in this growth, with rising per capita disposable income and increased consumer spending bolstering the demand for flowers. Despite initial concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would negatively impact the sector, it experienced a surge in flower demand, contributing to revenue expansion.

Online flower shops in this industry conduct their business through websites, receiving orders and payments online and subsequently enlisting the services of local florists or growers to fulfill and deliver these orders. The primary revenue sources for this sector encompass sales of fresh-cut flowers, floral arrangements, potted plants, internet florist network membership fees, and online gift basket sales. Revenues generated from in-person orders are not encompassed within this industry analysis.

This report encompasses an analysis of the industry's size, scope, disposition, and growth, alongside an exploration of its critical sensitivities and determinants of success. Additionally, it provides a five-year industry outlook, growth projections, and an assessment of the prominent players within the sector, including their respective market shares.

