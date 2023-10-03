GXO Adds Innovative End-to-End Supply Chain Software Solutions to GXO Direct Network in U.S.

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is teaming up with Blue Yonder, a leader in intelligent supply chain software, to deploy a new end-to-end supply chain software solution to power its shared warehousing solution GXO Direct in the U.S.



“By leveraging Blue Yonder’s solutions, we’ll enable customers to add features and customized capabilities on an open WMS platform,” said Eduardo Pelleissone, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “Customers will now have an agile and cost-effective order management solution with real-time visibility of inventory and orders across all sites. Customers will also have access to value-added services, such as kitting and assembly, to optimize their time and cost to serve. This strengthens our position as a shared warehousing leader as we expand GXO Direct globally.”

GXO Direct is an innovative, flexible, cost-effective solution that provides expertise, technology, capacity and resources on demand. In North America, GXO Direct operates a network of 14 strategically located hubs comprising more than a hundred sites across the U.S. and Canada, increasing operational efficiency for all warehousing services, including returns management, while positioning goods closer to the end consumer and enabling one-day delivery nationwide. The new software solutions from Blue Yonder will enable faster customer onboarding, start-ups and tech integration as well as utilize real-time data to enhance inventory management.

Steve Lewis, U.S. Division President, GXO Direct, added, “We’re excited to work with Blue Yonder to enhance our warehouse capabilities and deliver even faster speed-to-market for our customers across the GXO Direct network in the U.S. Today, businesses require more flexibility than ever. To meet their needs, we are deploying Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based supply chain execution solutions. We’re seamlessly onboarding new customers twice as fast and giving them greater insight into operations, better forecasting with real-time data and updates on order fulfillment.”

GXO is implementing several Blue Yonder solutions to support its GXO Direct network in the U.S., including Warehouse Management System (WMS); Labor Management; Order Management (OMS); Warehouse Execution System (WES), which includes Robotics Hub and Warehouse Tasking; Billing Management, and more.

Mark Nordick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Logistics Service Providers, Blue Yonder, said, “We’re excited to work with GXO since they are known for helping businesses around the world realize the cost-saving benefits of flexible and automated warehouse solutions. With Blue Yonder technology, GXO will be able to onboard new customers in a matter of weeks and help them grow quickly.”

Since its introduction in the U.S. in 2018, GXO Direct has grown exponentially, adding millions of square feet to its network of fulfillment centers. GXO Direct helps customers boost scalability and flexibility, provides a consistent and reliable fulfillment experience, increases end-to-end visibility through technology and turns reverse logistics from a cost center into a profit center. GXO Direct’s network of warehouses is strategically located near major metropolitan markets, which increases operational efficiency and enables one-day delivery for brands while reducing transportation costs and cutting carbon emissions from shipping. In March, GXO launched GXO Direct in the U.K. with plans to expand across Europe.

As part of GXO’s commitment to continuous improvement and deployment of advanced technology to help its customers, it will continue to engage Blue Yonder on value-added customizations, enabling GXO to better serve the needs of its customers. To learn more about how GXO and Blue Yonder are helping customers achieve logistics at full potential, please watch this short video.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totalling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Blue Yonder



Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder — Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com.

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

