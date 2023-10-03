Regrow Ag Welcomes Dan Pasette as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regrow Ag, the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced that Dan Pasette has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. He will be responsible for defining and executing the company's technology strategy, ensuring the technical roadmap and IT investments support Regrow’s growth objectives.





Pasette is an expert at building secure and scalable enterprise offerings that have been put to the test by the most demanding customers in the world. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President, Core Engineering at MongoDB, where he started as an engineering manager and spent close to 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Engineering, Music Platform at MTV Networks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brown University.

Pasette shared, “Regrow is making an impact on a massive scale, tackling agricultural and climate issues with a multifaceted approach. I am thrilled to be joining such a high-performing team, and looking forward to applying my engineering expertise to help solve the problems created by complex ag supply chains that impact us all.”

Regrow’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Anastasia Volkova, said, “Regrow's mission is to make agriculture resilient, globally. Our investments in technology enable companies to meet their net-zero goals and empower food system transformation on a global scale. Dan’s contributions will accelerate Regrow on its path to achieving its mission and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.”

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Recently named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. Regrow earned the standing of No. 41 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and was named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12c44246-bf69-470e-b988-487bbe93d18e