PDS Biotech Announces Interim 24-Month Survival Rate of 74% in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Head and Neck Cancer Patients Treated with PDS0101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (PDS Biotech or the Company), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary T cell activating platforms, today announced updated interim data based on an August 2nd cut off from the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PDS0101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with unresectable, recurrent, or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). VERSATILE-002 is investigating two patient populations whose cancer has returned or spread – ICI naïve and ICI refractory. The ICI naïve group had not responded to standard-of-care treatments but had not yet been treated with an ICI. The ICI refractory group included patients who had not responded to multiple prior treatments, including ICI therapy. Data presented at ASCO was based on a January 13th cut off.

“The updated interim data from our VERSATILE-002 clinical trial further validates the potential of PDS0101 when combined with KEYTRUDA® to address the urgent need for more effective therapies that are well tolerated and allow advanced recurrent and metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients to live significantly longer lives than current approaches,” said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “Following feedback from the FDA, we look forward to evaluating this promising combination treatment in the VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial, which we expect to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2023. VERSATILE-003 will investigate the efficacy and safety of PDS0101 combined with KEYTRUDA® compared to KEYTRUDA® monotherapy in ICI-naïve patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive HNSCC. The primary endpoint for the study will be overall survival.”

VERSATILE-002: ICI Naïve

Highlights of the interim data from the ICI naïve cohort include:

24-month overall survival (OS) rate is 74%; published 24-month survival rate of less than 30% for approved ICI 1 .

. 12-month OS rate is 80%; published results of 30-50% with approved ICIs 1 .

. Tumor shrinkage seen in 60% (31/52) of patients.

Confirmed overall response rate (ORR) is 27% (14/52) to date.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) is 8.1 months to date; published results of 2-3 months PFS with approved ICIs 1 .

. 13% (8/62) of patients experienced Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) and 0% (0/62) experienced Grade 4 or 5 TRAE; published results report 13-17% Grade 3-5 TRAE with approved ICI monotherapy 1 .

. 60% (33/55) of patients have CPS score of 1-19 (who generally have a weaker response to KEYTRUDA®), and 40% (22/55) have CPS score > 20 (who generally have a higher response to KEYTRUDA®).



VERSATILE-002: ICI Refractory

The goal of this ICI refractory cohort was to confirm and to better understand the role of PDS0101 in prolonging the survival of advanced HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients who received PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA®. This analysis is also intended to provide insight to the contribution of PDS0101 to overall survival in the National Cancer Institute-led study evaluating the combination of PDS0101, PDS0301 (antibody conjugated IL12), and an ICI.

Highlights of the interim data from the ICI refractory cohort include:

The 12-month OS rate is 56%. The published median 12-month OS rate is 17% with no salvage chemotherapy following tumor progression on ICI (ICI Refractory) 2 * .

. 0% (0/21) confirmed ORR suggests that PDS0101’s impact on survival does not appear to be dependent on tumor shrinkage.

4% (1/25) of patients experienced Grade 3 TRAE and 0% (0/21) patients experienced Grade 4 and 5 TRAE.



“We are pleased with the OS results and knowledge gained from the ICI refractory cohort of VERSATILE-002. In agreement with our Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), we will not progress to stage 2 of this cohort in VERSATILE-002. As previously announced, we have no plans to further develop this combination for ICI refractory patients,” said Lauren V. Wood, MD, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “PDS0101 appears to immunologically alter the patient’s tumor microenvironment to promote survival. This important data will help inform our development plans for PDS0101.”

Key Opinion Leader Roundtable

Today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM EDT, the Company will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Roundtable on Addressing Current and Future Treatments for Recurrent/Metastatic Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-Positive Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) and the Potential Application of PDS0101, including a discussion of the interim data from the VERSATILE-002 trial.

A live webcast of the event will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.pdsbiotech.com/index.php/investors. A replay will be available for 90 days following the webcast.

About PDS0101

PDS0101, PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, is a novel investigational human papillomavirus (HPV)-targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against HPV-positive cancers. PDS0101 is given by subcutaneous injection alone or in combination with other immunotherapies and cancer treatments. In a Phase 1 study of PDS0101 in monotherapy, the treatment demonstrated the ability to generate multifunctional HPV16-targeted CD8 and CD4 T cells with minimal toxicity. Interim data suggests PDS0101 generates clinically active immune responses, and the combination of PDS0101 with other treatments can demonstrate significant disease control by reducing or shrinking tumors, delaying disease progression and/or prolonging survival. The combination of PDS0101 with other treatments does not appear to compound the toxicity of other agents.

About VERSATILE-002

VERSATILE-002 is a single-arm Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of PDS0101, an HPV16-targeted investigational T cell-activating immunotherapy that leverages PDS Biotech’s proprietary Versamune® technology, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).The combination is being evaluated in immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-naïve and ICI-refractory patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2022.

About VERSATILE-003

The VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial is a randomized, active comparator-controlled study designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of PDS0101 combined with KEYTRUDA® compared to KEYTRUDA® monotherapy in ICI-naïve patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive HNSCC. The primary efficacy endpoint for VERSATILE-003 is overall survival. The Phase 3 study is expected to involve approximately 90-100 clinical sites globally.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune® T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune® based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

