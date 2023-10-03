Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Posters at World Muscle Society 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that one oral presentation and four posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), being held October 3-7, 2023 in Charleston, SC.



Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: 104-week efficacy and safety of cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat in patients with late-onset Pompe disease previously treated with alglucosidase alfa (Oral #O21)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A. Date and time: Saturday, October 7, 7:45-8:45 a.m. E.T.

Saturday, October 7, 7:45-8:45 a.m. E.T. Location: PAC, Charleston Area Convention Center



Poster Sessions:

Abstract Title: Switching treatment to cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat positively affects motor function and quality of life in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #P371)

Presenter: Kristl G. Claeys, MD, PhD, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Kristl G. Claeys, MD, PhD, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T.

Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Effect size analysis of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa in ERT-experienced adults with late-onset Pompe disease in PROPEL (Poster #P373)

Presenter: Jordi Díaz-Manera, MD, PhD, John Walton Muscular Dystrophy Research Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

Jordi Díaz-Manera, MD, PhD, John Walton Muscular Dystrophy Research Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K. Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T.

Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Safety of home administration of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: results from multiple clinical trials (Poster #P372)

Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A. Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T.

Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Disease burden, treatment patterns and healthcare resource utilization associated with Pompe disease in Sweden: a real-world evidence study (ePoster #VP369)

Presenter: Christopher Lindberg, MD, Neuromuscular Centre, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden

Christopher Lindberg, MD, Neuromuscular Centre, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T.

Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Virtual Platform



For more information on the World Muscle Society 2023, please visit wms2023.com.

