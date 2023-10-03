CLS Americas Debuts Mobile Service Program for Office-Based Focal Laser Ablation at Western Section AUA Meeting

LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Americas, a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation systems in the US urology market, today announced it will exhibit its TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System at the 99th Annual Western Regional AUA Meeting being held October 1-5, 2023 at the Everline Resort in Lake Tahoe, CA. The TRANBERG system is designed to work with multiple MR/US fusion image guidance systems for precise and accurate tumor ablation in a minimally invasive, outpatient setting in a urology office or clinic. The system is FDA 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation in a urology setting.



Under a Mobile Services Provider (MSP) Agreement, CLS provides its FDA 510(k) cleared, TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System in a bundled service offering, with consumable accessories, training, and on-site clinical and technical staff support to physicians and staff during procedures.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“We’re excited to provide our TRANBERG system to innovative urologists looking to add focal laser ablation to their practice without adding capital expense,” said Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “Our TRANBERG system is commercially available to US urologists and clinics wanting to treat patients with low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer in an outpatient office or clinic.”

About Western Section AUA

The Western Section of the American Urological Association invites all AUA members and urology professionals around the world to join one of Urology’s top meetings. With over 450 urologists and 50 allied health attendees expected, the WSAUA Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of urology professionals in the Western U.S.

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate.

About CLS Americas

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Irvine, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, high precision, focal laser ablation using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received 510 (k) FDA clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com. CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, E-mail: contact-us@clinicallaser.com.