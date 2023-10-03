Global Wood Pulp Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion, Sodra, Suzano, Empresas CMPC, Asia Pacific Resources International Limited, Metsa, UPM-Kymmene, & Georgia-Pacific

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wood Pulp Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global wood pulp market attained a value of USD 162.27 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising consumption of paper-based products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 190.41 billion by 2028.

The wood pulp production process, vital for creating various paper-based items, involves the mechanical or chemical breakdown of wood's lignocellulosic fibres. Based on end-use, wood pulp comes in different grades, including bleached and unbleached.

A significant market driver for wood pulp is the rising demand for sustainable packaging, a response to environmental concerns about plastic waste. This trend toward eco-friendly, biodegradable materials like paperboard packaging positions wood pulp as an indispensable raw material, amplifying its market growth.

Furthermore, the uptick in paper-based product consumption, driven by increased paper printing needs, higher hygiene awareness, and booming e-commerce, supports wood pulp's market traction. The wood pulp industry is also benefiting from advanced processing technologies, leading to higher quality outputs with minimized environmental impacts.

Emphasizing sustainable forestry practices, certifications like FSC and PEFC ensure a balance between wood pulp demand and forest preservation, solidifying the market's long-term expansion.

This report delves deeper, analyzing global wood pulp companies' market shares, capacities, investments, and other pivotal developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $166.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $190.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A

Sodra

Suzano S.A

Empresas CMPC SA

Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL)

Metsa Group

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Market Segmentation



Market Bifurcation by Type:

Soft Wood

Hard Wood

Market Division by Grade:

Mechanical

Chemical

Semi-Chemical

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Packaging

Breakup by Type

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others

Print Media

Breakup by Type

News Printing

Book/Magazine Printing

Advanced Printing

Others

Tissues

Others

Market Segregation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjsmo3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment