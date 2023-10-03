Glowing Skin Ahead: Exploring the Thriving Global BB Cream Market's Journey to US$ 9,135.8 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global BB cream market valuation is US$ 4,078.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9,135.8 million by 2033. The global market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Opportunities in the BB Cream Market

Manufacturers offer a wide range of BB creams with different organic ingredients for skin types such as dry, oily, and sensitive.

Key companies are developing specialized formula BB cream to reduce acne, skin irritation, and wrinkles, which is driving the global market size. They offer anti-aging creams with natural ingredients such as peptides to improve skin problems. The rising focus on organic BB creams generates opportunities for market players to develop skin-friendly cosmetics.

BB creams combine hybrid beauty products with color correctors and primers for a clean look. Manufacturers are targeting relevant audiences to boost their brand value. These marketing tactics are effectively fueling global market opportunities.

Men's grooming product trends and advanced beauty packaging solutions attract consumers, upsurging the global market share. Manufacturers are concerned about environmental pollution and offer shields to protect the skin against harmful bacteria. The rapidly expanding online sales channels are reaching relevant consumers, driving global market opportunities.

"Consumers prefer brands that offer high-quality products ensuring safety. Cosmetic and beauty companies drive consumers’ attention by offering organic BB creams, resulting in enhanced trust and high brand value among customers,” says an analyst at FMI: Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the BB Cream Market Report

The BB cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2033.

is expected to grow at a through 2033. The United States accounts for the maximum revenue share of 21.1% , leading the global market.

leading the global market. Japan holds 9.7% of the global market in 2023.

of the global market in 2023. Germany significantly drives the global market with its vintage home decor, accounting for a share of 5.5% in 2023.

in 2023. With a share of 8.6%, China is rapidly advancing globally.

China is rapidly advancing globally. India holds a share of 7.4% of the global market.

of the global market. The demand for BB cream is higher for oily skin, registering a share of 21% of the market by skin type.



BB Cream Market Size:

Attributes Details BB Cream Market Size, 2023 US$ 4,078.1 million BB Cream Market Size, 2033 US$ 9,135.8 million Value-based CAGR from 2023 to 2033 8.4%



Key Players Adding Value to the BB Cream Market

The global market is fragmented due to the presence of several essential players. These players are trying to innovate and improve their products to satisfy consumers' needs. They heavily invest in research and development activities to generate unique ideas and increase market revenue.

Key players are crucial in advancing the global market through innovative approaches, ideas, and planning. These players focus on consumers' requirements and launch new products according to their demands. Major players are adopting several marketing methodologies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to reach the market more.

Key Companies in the BB Cream Market

L’Oreal S.A.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Clorox Company

L'Occitane International S.A.

AmorePacific Corporation

Stila Styles LLC

Tarte Inc.

Lancome SA

Groupe Marcelle

Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics Inc.

Physicians Formula Holdings Inc.

Clinique Laboratories LLC

Dr. Jart

Missha US Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Unilever

Christian Dior SE

Avon Products, Inc.

Coty, Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Others (As Per Request)



Recent Developments in the BB Cream Market

In 2020, Able C&C Co. Ltd announced its newly launched product M Perfect Blanc BB. The company expanded its consumer product portfolio.

L’Oreal Paris launched its skincare products SPF 35++ and Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream to reduce skin issues from UV radiation.

Key Segments in the BB Cream Market

By Skin Type:

Dry

Normal

Oily

Combination

Sensitive



By SPF Type:

Below 15 SPF

Between 15-30 SPF

Above 30 SPF



By End Users:

Men

Women

By Sales Channel:

Direct Selling

Specialty Outlets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Beauty Stores

E-Retailers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/22/1905600/0/en/Women-Account-for-90-of-BB-Cream-Sales-Finds-FMI.html

Author by

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

