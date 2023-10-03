Global Automatic Checkweigher System Market Is Anticipated to Reach USD 1.44 Billion By 2031, Expanding at a 4.9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The automatic checkweigher system market was estimated to have acquired US$ 918.4 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain reach US$ 1.44 billion. In the pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulations demand accurate weight verification and serialization for drug packaging. Automatic Checkweigher Systems can play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance, detecting counterfeit drugs, and enhancing patient safety.



As the global food supply chain becomes increasingly complex, there is a growing need for traceability. Advanced Checkweigher Systems can be leveraged to track the journey of food products from farm to table, addressing concerns related to food safety and sustainability.

With the exponential growth of e-commerce, there is an emerging opportunity in order fulfillment centers. Checkweigher Systems can streamline the packing process by ensuring the right quantity of products in each order, reducing errors and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Precision is paramount in healthcare, especially in the manufacturing of medical devices and diagnostic equipment. Automatic Checkweighers can play a crucial role in verifying the weight and integrity of these critical products. Industries are increasingly focused on reducing waste and minimizing the environmental footprint. Checkweigher Systems can aid in minimizing overproduction, helping companies become more sustainable while saving costs.

The rise of personalization in consumer goods presents an opportunity for Checkweigher Systems to accommodate various packaging sizes and designs, ensuring accurate fill levels in custom packaging. Industry 4.0 principles are revolutionizing manufacturing. Checkweigher Systems can integrate seamlessly with IoT devices and data analytics, offering real-time insights into production processes for better decision-making.

Beyond weight measurement, Checkweigher Systems are evolving to incorporate non-invasive inspection technologies such as X-rays or vision systems, enhancing their capability to detect contaminants and product defects. The adaptability of Checkweigher Systems extends beyond traditional industries. They find use in logistics, waste management, and even entertainment, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in various sectors. Incorporating AI and machine learning algorithms can enable Checkweigher Systems to adapt to changing product characteristics and optimize weight control processes independently.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the automatic checkweigher systems market, the dominating capacity range is 0 - 25 kilograms, catering to diverse industry needs.

Above 100 Packs/Min is the dominating speed in the automatic checkweigher systems market, reflecting the demand for high-speed precision.

In the automatic checkweigher systems market, multi track configurations dominate, offering increased efficiency and versatility in weighing and quality control processes.



Market Trends for Automatic Checkweigher Systems

Automatic checkweigher systems are incorporating remote monitoring capabilities, allowing real-time tracking and adjustments, enhancing operational efficiency.

A trend toward more compact and space-efficient checkweigher systems caters to industries with limited floor space.

Innovations in design and materials are enhancing hygiene in food processing, ensuring compliance with safety regulations.

Improved data analytics and reporting tools are providing users with easier access to crucial production data for informed decision-making.

Checkweigher systems are integrating sustainable materials in their construction, aligning with eco-conscious manufacturing practices.



Market for Automatic Checkweigher System: Regional Outlook

North America, led by the United States and Canada, is a powerhouse in the Automatic Checkweigher Systems market. Stringent quality standards in the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors drive demand. The region's robust manufacturing and packaging industries are embracing these systems for accuracy and compliance.

Europe, with prominent players in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, boasts a thriving Automatic Checkweigher Systems market. The continent's emphasis on product safety, traceability, and sustainability fuels the adoption of these systems. Regulatory support and a focus on reducing waste drive market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India, is experiencing rapid growth in the Automatic Checkweigher Systems market. The region's expanding manufacturing base, increasing consumer awareness, and stringent quality requirements contribute to the surge in demand. As industries prioritize efficiency and compliance, the market continues to thrive.



Global Automatic Checkweigher System Market: Key Players



The automatic checkweigher systems market is fiercely competitive, featuring established industry leaders, emerging innovators, and specialized players, all vying for market share in the precision weighing and quality control sector. The following companies are well-known participants in the global automatic checkweigher system market:

All-Fill Inc.

CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH

General Measure

Ishida Europe Limited

METTLER TOLEDO

Minebea Intec GmbH

MULTIVAC

Soc. Coop. Bilanciai Campogalliano

Telek

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Product Portfolio

All-Fill Inc. offers a versatile product portfolio comprising precision filling and packaging solutions. With a focus on innovation, their equipment caters to various industries, ensuring accurate and efficient filling, bagging, and labeling processes.

CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH specializes in advanced metal detection and x-ray inspection systems. Their product range ensures product quality and safety across industries by detecting contaminants and ensuring compliance with stringent regulations.

specializes in advanced metal detection and x-ray inspection systems. Their product range ensures product quality and safety across industries by detecting contaminants and ensuring compliance with stringent regulations. General Measure provides a comprehensive portfolio of weighing and measurement solutions, including industrial weighing scales, load cells, and weighing indicators. Their innovative products ensure accurate and reliable measurements for diverse applications, enhancing efficiency and quality control.



Global Automatic Checkweigher System Market Segmentation



Capacity

0-25 Kilograms

25–50 Kilograms

51–75 Kilograms

76–100 Kilograms

Above 100 Kilograms



Speed

0 – 50 Packs/Min

51 – 100 Packs/Min

Above 100 Packs/Min



Track

Single Track

Multi Track

End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Others (Medical, Logistics, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



