Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference - Boston, United States - October 19-20, 2023: Shaping The Pathology Era With the Best Tools And Methodologies

ResearchAndMarkets.com proudly announces the addition of the "Next-Gen Digital Pathology Conference" to its extensive list of offerings, set to take place on 19th-20th October 2023.

As digital pathology emerges as a significant technology in recent years, this conference emerges as a pivotal meeting ground for experts and enthusiasts alike, emphasizing education, tissue-based research, medication development, and human pathology practice.

Conference Highlights:

The two-day event promises insightful discussions into slide-free imaging, enterprise-wide solutions, machine learning, and AI algorithms that are changing the face of diagnoses and treatments.

Attendees can look forward to informative sessions on topics like computational pathology & cloud computing, digital pathology's role in clinical decision making, and the latest advancements in imaging technologies.

Key industry figures will lead enlightening presentations, including Dr. Aneesh Acharya from Molecular Instruments, Inc and Carl Barrett from AstraZeneca.

Other highlights include innovative research displays, sessions on AI's role in drug discovery, and workshops centered on ensuring quality in digital pathology.

Agenda Sneak Peek:

Day 1 (19th Oct) focuses on the strategic aspects, challenges, and scopes of digital pathology with keynotes on the future developments and implications of the technology.

Day 2 (20th Oct) delves into computational pathology, AI's influence on imaging and digital image analysis, and an in-depth look at how digital pathology and AI are revolutionizing pathology labs.

Prominent Speakers:

Anil Parwani, Director of Pathology Informatics, The Ohio State University.

Sunil Singhal, Chief of Digital Pathology Transformation, Baylor College of Medicine.

Shoh Asano, Principal Scientist Microscopy and Image Analysis, Pfizer.

Carl Barrett, VP, Translational Science, Oncology, AstraZeneca.

And many other esteemed professionals.

Who Should Join?

Pharma professionals including CEOs, COOs, senior scientists, research scientists, and managers.

Academic leaders like professors, researchers, and deans from top universities.

Healthcare professionals from hospitals and their pathology, diagnostics, and hematology departments.

Laboratories' pathologists, managers, directors, and technicians.

Why Attend? Engage in expert-led discussions, get familiarized with the latest tech implementations in the industry, and discover sustainable solutions through workshops and interactive panels. Moreover, the Young Researchers Forum presents a unique chance to witness the future pioneers of the industry.

Agenda:





Day 1 Thu, 19-Oct-2023

Keynote Presentation - "Benefits, Future Developments, and Implications of Digital Pathology"

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY - STRATEGY, CHALLENGES AND SCOPE

The current landscape of digital pathology

HCRT Imaging: Modern tools built for mission-critical workflows

Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Vice President of Commercial, Molecular Instruments, Inc

EU landscape with respect to GDP and how does it impact

Solution Provider Presentation

What is digital pathology in artificial intelligence research space?

Advancing preclinical and diagnostic pathology with AI

ROLE OF PHARMA IN DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

Use of digital pathology in artificial intelligence for prediction and for better patient identification for appropriate treatment

Digital Pathology & AI in Drug Discovery

Digital pathology in toxicology pathology

Analyzing the Business Case for Digital Pathology

Closing Remarks from the Chairperson

Day 2 Fri, 20-Oct-2023

Keynote Presentation - "A practical overview of the Use of digital pathology and artificial intelligence by pathology labs"

COMPUTATIONAL PATHOLOGY

Understanding and Integrating Computational Pathology

Computational Pathology: The next revolution in cancer diagnosis

Carl Barrett, VP, Translational Science, Oncology, AstraZeneca

Predictive models based on machine learning and AI

Cloud Computing/Storage Solutions -

AI FOR IMAGING AND DIGITAL IMAGE ANALYSIS

Advantages of a Large-Scale Clinical Workflow Together with a Pharma Research Data Repository

Sunil Singhal, Chief of Digital Pathology Transformation, Baylor College of Medicine

Identification and validation of a pro-fibrogenic macrophage population using cyclic immunofluorescence imaging

Shoh Asano, Principal Scientist Microscopy and Image Analysis, Pfizer

Overcoming Challenges in Image Analysis

Research and applications of artificial intelligence in quantitative image analysis

Pattern recognition and image analysis- manually and fully automated

Closing Remarks from the Chairperson

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5spsfb

