Fast Food Market Expected to Reach $1,467.04 Billion by 2028, Backed by a 160-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fast food market size was USD 862.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 972.74 billion in 2021 to USD 1,467.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.05% during the 2021-2028 period.

According to our analysts, the chaotic lifestyles among millennials and extending working populations across the globe have played a vital role in the ingestion of fast food. This, in turn, has elevated the demand and supply of the same.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the Fast Food Market are McDonald's (Minnesota, U.S.), Burger King (Florida, U.S.), Wendy's (Ohio, U.S.), Domino's (Michigan, U.S.), Pizza Hut (Texas, U.S.), Papa John's International, Inc. (Kentucky, U.S.), Little Caesars (Michigan, U.S.), Chipotle Mexican Grill (California, U.S.), Dunkin (Massachusetts, U.S.), Wallace, Fujian Food Co., Ltd. (Fujian, China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.05% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,467.04 Billion Fast Food Market Size in 2020 USD 862.05 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Service Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fast Food Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of QSR across Globe to Boost Fast Food Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Lockdowns in Prime Markets for Food Service Industry amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The fast food market faced an exponential decline in sales owing to the lockdown triggered by COVID-19 pandemic. The impact on the foodservice industry was distressing in the first half of 2020. With full-service restaurants, QSRs and pubs being closed for on-premise services, combined with the struggle that several establishments are facing to keep their businesses running, the market is witnessing mixed growth signals.

Segmentation

Product Type, Service Type, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into burger & sandwich, pizza & pasta, Asian & Latin American food, and others. The burger & sandwich segment leads the market, owing to the admiration of burgers and sandwiches among all age groups.

Based on service type, the market is classified into on-premise and delivery/takeaway.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report delivers insightful visions gained by conducting a meticulous review by our researchers. A thorough examination was presented to offer the predicted size of the fast food market. The data utilized to estimate the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gained from extensive interviews with various stakeholders. Furthermore, we have obtained admittance to numerous global as well as regional paid databases to offer accurate information to make business capitalization choices effortless for you.

Drivers

Rising Number of QSR across Globe to Boost Fast Food Market Growth

The fast food industry is preliminarily fueled by the suitability presented by serving food promptly, which entices customers primarily from the millennial age group. Consumer inclination for convenience food and fast-food items has caused a prompt fluctuation in the global market. Fast foods necessitate minimal struggle and lower time in comparison with cooking food from scratch, which is the prime aspect of navigating the demand for fast-food products. Moreover, the surging dispensable income of consumers is an additional and fundamental cause for the market to spur in the coming years.

Regional Insights

North America holds the major fast food market share with a value of USD 337.8 billion in 2020. The rising number of dual-working households, upsurge in flexible income, occurrence of fast-food chains, and complete monetary growth of the region make this region among the biggest markets in the food service market.

Europe is anticipated to develop progressively in the fast-food market owing to the growing tourist population in the region, which is predicted to fuel the sales of fast-food products with an augmented amount of QSR outlets during the upcoming time period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the global market due to consumer adoption of digital retailing platforms.

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Vital Players to Boost Market Growth

The important players embrace numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such prominent tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another fundamental stratagem is intermittently presenting groundbreaking products with methodical review of the market as well as its target audience.

For example, in October 2021, Burger King extended its U.S. menu with a plant-based version of nuggets, called, “Impossible Nuggets” and the countrywide LTO launch of Ghost Pepper Nuggets. The chain will be termed as the prime quick-service restaurant to examine nuggets from Impossible Foods when the product unveils in Boston, Des Moines, Iowa, and Miami.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Fast Food Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Burger & Sandwich Pizza & Pasta Asian & Latin American Food Others By Service Type On-Premise Delivery & Take Away By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



To Be Continued…!

Industry Development

September 2021: Papa John’s International entered in a domestic franchisee progression deal in the U.S. with franchisee operator Sun Holdings in the U.S. As per the terms of the contract, Sun Holdings is set to launch 100 novel stores throughout Texas by 2029.

