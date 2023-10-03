Global Gas Meters Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gas Meters Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Gas Meters estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis segments gas meters into various categories, including basic and smart meters, catering to both residential and commercial sectors, as well as industrial applications. This comprehensive evaluation aids in understanding the current and future dynamics of the gas meters market, providing valuable insights for stakeholders. The gas meters market is expected to witness notable growth from 2020 to 2030.

Basic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Smart segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the gas meters market, encompassing the geographic regions of the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

It offers insights into annual sales figures from 2022 to 2030, accompanied by the calculated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the same period. Additionally, an 8-year perspective on gas meters is provided, outlining the percentage breakdown of value sales for key regions in 2023 and 2030.

Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas Production in bcm: 2010-2020

Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity

Here's Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters

Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver

Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity (in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)

Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries

Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives Demand in the Industrial Sector

IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway

