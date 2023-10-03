Global Microprocessor and GPU Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $98.7 Billion by 2030 - Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microprocessor and GPU - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Microprocessor and GPU market, valued at US$78.7 Billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$98.7 Billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by key players like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., ARM Limited, and Broadcom Corporation, with a notable CAGR of 2.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
This comprehensive data provides a thorough analysis of the Microprocessor and GPU market across various geographical regions. It encompasses sales projections for the years 2022 to 2030, showcasing annual sales figures in US$ Million and corresponding percentage CAGR.
The data delves into specific processor types, including X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, and SPARC, examining their sales trends. It also presents sales analyses for diverse industries such as Consumer Electronics, Servers, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Medical. Additionally, the report offers a comprehensive market analysis summarizing annual sales for the Microprocessor and GPU market from 2014 to 2030.
Within the report, the X86 segment is projected to exhibit a 2.6% CAGR, reaching US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while the ARM segment is estimated to grow at a 3.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.
The Microprocessor and GPU market in the United States is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in 2022, while China, the second-largest global economy, is expected to reach US$20.8 Billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.
Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience growth at approximately 2.6% CAGR
- Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market
- Smartphones
- Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones
- Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
- Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
- Tablets
- Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Computers
- Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities
- Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area
- Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
- Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018
- Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028
- Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets
- Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins Revenue Growth
- Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain
- Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects
- Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics
- Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand
- As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation
- Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
- Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs
- Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning
- Implications for Market Participants
- Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
