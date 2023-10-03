Global Biolubricants Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030 - Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil and Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions Driving Demand

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biolubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biolubricants Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the biolubricants market, spanning from 2022 to 2030, with a focus on annual revenue figures and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) calculations. It also delves into historical data covering the period from 2014 to 2021, shedding light on market evolution and growth trends. The analysis provides a 16-year perspective on the biolubricants market, presenting a percentage breakdown of value revenues across key regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The study explores various applications within the biolubricants market, including vegetable oils, animal fats, other base oil types, hydraulic fluids, two-cycle engine oils, greases, gear oils, mold release agents, and more. Specifically, the report projects a robust 6.4% CAGR for the Vegetable Oils segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Animal Fats segment is estimated to experience growth at a rate of 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by end-use, encompassing industrial, consumer automobiles, and commercial transport sectors. The analysis provides detailed annual revenue insights and CAGR predictions for the years 2022 through 2030. This comprehensive assessment serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to grasp the present and future dynamics of the biolubricants market.

In terms of geographic analysis, the Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$374.8 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a market size of US$313.4 Million by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 8.2% during the 2022-2030 analysis period. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at rates of 4.2% and 4.6%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience an approximate 5.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Market Prospects

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Limited Market Opportunities amid Subdued Industrial Activity

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Biolubricants: A Cleaner and Sustainable Alternative to Petroleum-Based Lubricants

Biolubricants Score over Petroleum Based and Synthetic Lubricants

Environmental Fears Drive Biolubricants Demand

Key Features and Corresponding Benefits of Biolubricants

Properties of Biolubricants by Base Stock

Biodegradability of Select Base Fluids

Biodegradability - The USP of Biolubricants

Biolubricants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Biolubricant Market Set for a Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Industrial and Automotive - The two Major End-use Markets

Europe and the US Dominate, Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Competition

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions to Encourage Demand for Biolubricants

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019

Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil Drives the Demand for Biolubricants

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Increasing Focus on Biodegradable, Non-toxic, and Eco-Friendly Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Stringent Environmental Regulations Stimulate the Market

Increasing Environmental Awareness Propels Biodegradable Hydraulic Oils Demand

Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2017

Average Age of Cars, Vans and Truck and Buses in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2016 and 2018

Sales of New PCs in Select European Countries: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in Americas Region, including Canada, Mexico, and United States of America: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region, Including Australia, China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea: 2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Select European Countries: 2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Americas Region: 2012-2019

Sales of CVs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region: 2012-2019

Biolubricants to Replace Hydrocarbon based Oils in Passenger Cars

Excellent Lubricity: A Key Scoring Point in Engines Powered by ULSD Fuel

Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Surging Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit Biolubricants

Rising Concerns over Oil Related Water Pollution Bodes Well for the Market

Increasing Demand for Biolubricants in the Marine Industry

Agriculture and Forest Machinery Benefits from Bio-Based Oils

Biolubricants Gain Prominence in Construction Machinery

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Global Machine Tools Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Industries

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Biolubricants

