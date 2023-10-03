[Latest Market Study] Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size and Competition Analysis – Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis 2023-2030 | USD 33 Billion Opportunity

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market is estimated at US$ 62.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The industrial water treatment equipment market is the industry that manufactures equipment and technology used to treat water for various industrial applications. Water used in industrial processes must be free of toxins, pollutants, and impurities, hence industrial water treatment is critical.
Water scarcity is a global issue. As water resources become scarcer, industry is concentrating on water recycling, reusing, and treatment to ensure long-term sustainability. Water conservation efforts rely heavily on industrial water treatment technology. Water treatment technologies, such as membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and advanced oxidation processes, are constantly improving, making industrial water treatment more efficient and cost-effective. These technologies are being adopted by industries in order to optimize their water treatment processes.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global industrial water treatment equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including equipment type, technology, industry, installation and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global industrial water treatment equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global industrial water treatment equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of equipment type, filtration is the most important section of industrial water treatment, filtration components and systems have a significant market share. As a result, the market for filtration components and systems is likely to continue growing.
- On the basis of industry, the industrial segment accounts for a sizable portion of the market because it is the primary user of industrial water treatment equipment, and rising industrialization is likely to fuel demand in the future years.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 62.6 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 96.4 billion
|Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global industrial water treatment equipment market include,
- In January 2023, Germany-based water and wastewater plant manufacturer SKion announced the acquisition of Birmingham-based treatment plant specialist Enpure Limited.
- In January 2023, Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced partnership with Hasa, Inc., an industry-leading producer and supplier of high-quality water treatment solutions.
- In October 2022, Cadiz Inc. announced an agreement to acquire ATEC Systems, Inc., a leading provider of technologically-advanced, cost-effective groundwater filtration systems for community, municipal, agricultural, and industrial use.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global industrial water treatment equipment market growth include Dow Water & Process Solution, Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ, Ecolab, General Electric Water & Process Technologies, SAMCO, Toray Industries, Xylem, Kurita Water Industries, and MAT Industrial, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global industrial water treatment equipment market based on equipment type, technology, industry, installation and region
- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Equipment Type
- Filtration Components and Systems
- Disinfection
- Membranes & Others
- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology
- Tube Filtration
- Sand & Multimedia Filtration
- Carbon Filtration
- Ion Exchange Softening
- Reverse Osmosis/Nanofiltration
- Microfiltration/Ultrafiltration
- Electrodeionization (EDI)
- Others
- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by industry
- Industrial
- Power Generation
- Automotive
- Petrochemicals
- Chemical
- Mining & Metals
- Food & Beverages
- Paper & Packaging
- Textile
- Others (Cement, Material, etc.)
- Commercial Spaces
- Government Institutions & Establishments
- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Installation
- New Sales
- Retrofit
- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market
Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Report:
- What will be the market value of the global industrial water treatment equipment market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
- What are the market drivers of the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
- What are the key trends in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
- Which is the leading region in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
