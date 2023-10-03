[Latest Market Study] Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size and Competition Analysis – Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis 2023-2030 | USD 33 Billion Opportunity

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market is estimated at US$ 62.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The industrial water treatment equipment market is the industry that manufactures equipment and technology used to treat water for various industrial applications. Water used in industrial processes must be free of toxins, pollutants, and impurities, hence industrial water treatment is critical.

Water scarcity is a global issue. As water resources become scarcer, industry is concentrating on water recycling, reusing, and treatment to ensure long-term sustainability. Water conservation efforts rely heavily on industrial water treatment technology. Water treatment technologies, such as membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and advanced oxidation processes, are constantly improving, making industrial water treatment more efficient and cost-effective. These technologies are being adopted by industries in order to optimize their water treatment processes.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global industrial water treatment equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including equipment type, technology, industry, installation and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global industrial water treatment equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global industrial water treatment equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of equipment type, filtration is the most important section of industrial water treatment, filtration components and systems have a significant market share. As a result, the market for filtration components and systems is likely to continue growing.

On the basis of industry, the industrial segment accounts for a sizable portion of the market because it is the primary user of industrial water treatment equipment, and rising industrialization is likely to fuel demand in the future years.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 62.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 96.4 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization in emerging economies

Growing awareness regarding environmental conservation

Increasing demand from end user industries Companies Profiled Dow Water & Process Solution

Veolia Water Technologies

SUEZ

Ecolab

General Electric Water & Process Technologies

SAMCO

Toray Industries

Xylem

Kurita Water Industries

MAT Industrial

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global industrial water treatment equipment market include,

In January 2023, Germany-based water and wastewater plant manufacturer SKion announced the acquisition of Birmingham-based treatment plant specialist Enpure Limited.

In January 2023, Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced partnership with Hasa, Inc., an industry-leading producer and supplier of high-quality water treatment solutions.

In October 2022, Cadiz Inc. announced an agreement to acquire ATEC Systems, Inc., a leading provider of technologically-advanced, cost-effective groundwater filtration systems for community, municipal, agricultural, and industrial use.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global industrial water treatment equipment market growth include Dow Water & Process Solution, Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ, Ecolab, General Electric Water & Process Technologies, SAMCO, Toray Industries, Xylem, Kurita Water Industries, and MAT Industrial, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global industrial water treatment equipment market based on equipment type, technology, industry, installation and region

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Equipment Type Filtration Components and Systems Disinfection Membranes & Others

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Tube Filtration Sand & Multimedia Filtration Carbon Filtration Ion Exchange Softening Reverse Osmosis/Nanofiltration Microfiltration/Ultrafiltration Electrodeionization (EDI) Others

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by industry Industrial Power Generation Automotive Petrochemicals Chemical Mining & Metals Food & Beverages Paper & Packaging Textile Others (Cement, Material, etc.) Commercial Spaces Government Institutions & Establishments

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Installation New Sales Retrofit

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market US Canada Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the global industrial water treatment equipment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global industrial water treatment equipment market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245