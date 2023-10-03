Immutep Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place in San Diego, California and virtually from 1 to 5 November 2023.



Presentation Details

Title: Biomarker results from the 1st line non-small cell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002: pharmacodynamic effects of combining eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab

Abstract Number: 595

Date and Time: Friday, 3 November, 9:00 AM-7:00 PM PT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1, San Diego Convention Centre

The abstract will be available on the SITC website as of October 31, 2023, and the poster will be available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep’s website following the presentation.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumour immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC at sitcancer.org.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com .

