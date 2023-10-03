Kandou Appoints Marvell’s Raj Singh to its Board of Directors

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, high-quality signal conditioning solutions, announces today the appointment of Raj Singh to its board of directors.



“Raj Singh is a welcome addition to the Kandou board,” remarks Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. “His exceptional knowledge and understanding of the semiconductor industry, coupled with his international leadership experience make him an ideal appointment to the board as we drive towards an IPO.”

“It is my pleasure to be part of Kandou, a company revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency,” remarks Raj. “I’m enthusiastic about Kandou’s leadership team, product portfolio, market opportunities and I am committed to helping the company meet its business and strategic goals.”

Raj’s career includes leadership positions in the Semiconductor Industry. He served in multiple leadership roles at Marvell Semiconductor, most recently as the Executive Vice President for the Processor Business Group focused on Cloud, AI, Infrastructure and 5G. Prior to its acquisition by Marvell, Raj was Vice President & General Manager at Cavium Inc, with a focus on integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent networking, communications, storage and security applications.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

