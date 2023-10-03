Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Skycharger Partner on Innovative EV Charging Funding for Fuel Retailers and Fleets

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) business, and Skycharger, a leader in EV charging solutions, today announced the EVerse Fully Hosted program to provide fuel retailers and fleets with new financing and service options for EV charging infrastructure. While fuel retailers are well positioned for deploying EV charging infrastructure due to their great locations and site amenities, funding this infrastructure remains a challenge for many operators. Programs such as the Federal Government funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (“NEVI”) program have helped, however, significant funding gaps persist.

The EVerse Fully Hosted program addresses these gaps by offering site hosts a simple path to acquiring, deploying, and maintaining EV charging infrastructure provided by Gilbarco Veeder-Root with no cost to them.

“Finding solutions that accelerate EV charging adoption for fuel retailers and fleets is a priority at Gilbarco Veeder-Root,” said Deepesh Nayanar, Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Head of North America e-Mobility. We recognize that funding EV charging infrastructure remains a key hurdle to fuel retailers and are delighted to partner with Skycharger to bring a zero-cost opportunity to our customers while enabling high uptime through deployment of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s EVerse EV charging managed service.”

Skycharger will deploy a white-labeled version of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s EVerse EV charging managed service. By combining Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s innovative technology with Skycharger’s funding capability, this comprehensive model provides a solution for site hosts looking for a hassle-free option to install EV charging.

According to Andy Karetsky, Skycharger’s CEO, “Partnering with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to deploy EVerse enables Skycharger to bring our innovative funding model to a broader group of customers furthering EV charging adoption while ensuring a world class charging experience to our site host customers.”



For more information about the EVerse Fully Hosted program please contact Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s e-Mobility team.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, e-Mobility systems, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com





About Skycharger

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, is a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space. The company delivers simple and affordable solutions to protect the environment and minimize carbon footprint with the design, installation, and maintenance of EV charging stations. Established in 2013, Skycharger built its first stations in partnership with General Electric and Hilton and provided its first third-party financing solution of charging stations in 2017. Skycharger’s unique business model provides customers with financial infrastructure to support initial investments, flexible rate plans, and management of state and federal tax rebate documentation.

Skycharger, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, currently owns and operates a portfolio of Level 2, DC fast charging, and vehicle-to-grid charging stations in six states. For more information, visit http://www.skycharger.com.