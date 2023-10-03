MBX Biosciences to Showcase Results from Phase 1 Study of MBX 2109 in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced that results from the Phase 1 Study of MBX 2109, the company’s long-acting parathyroid hormone (PTH) peptide prodrug in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), will be featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting being held in Vancouver, Canada October 13-16, 2023.



Presentation details:

Title: Preliminary Data From a First-in-Human, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 1 Study of MBX 2109, a Once-Weekly Parathyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, in Healthy Adults Presenting Author: Mary Jane Geiger, M.D., Ph.D. Presentation Number: 1134 Session: Late-Breaking Oral Presentations: New Insights for Skeletal Fragility Date/Time: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:45-12:00 pm PT Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism (HP) is a rare endocrine disorder caused by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone that results in decreased calcium and increased phosphorus levels in the blood. HP affects approximately 200,000 individuals worldwide, most of whom develop the condition following damage to or removal of the parathyroid glands during thyroid surgery. HP is associated with a wide range of symptoms such as paresthesias, muscle cramps, seizures, an impaired quality of life, and an increased risk of comorbidities including kidney stones and impaired renal function. The goal of treatment is to maintain blood calcium levels in the low-normal range while preventing symptoms of hypocalcemia. Current standard of care consists of high doses of calcium supplements and active vitamin D, which may contribute to the risk of renal disease and do not address the underlying pathophysiology caused by a lack of parathyroid hormone.

About MBX 2109

MBX 2109 is an investigational long-acting parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug in development as a PTH replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. It was designed with the company’s novel, proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) platform technology to provide sustained PTH activity with a convenient once-weekly dosing regimen. In July 2022, MBX 2109 received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. MBX aims to simplify and improve an individual’s disease management, while relieving both the symptoms of the disorder and long-term complications.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, completing Phase 1 development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and MBX 1416, entering Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

