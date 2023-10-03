Global Industrial Catalyst Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $6.3 Billion to 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Catalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial catalyst market size reached US$ 22.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 29.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.



Industrial catalysts are widely used in petroleum refining, petrochemical production, environment protection reactions, organic synthesis, polymer processing, and bulk chemical synthesis.



The growing expansion of the petroleum industry is resulting in the rising establishment of petrol refining capacities and the need for various chemical products and eco-friendly fuels. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market. In addition, the escalating demand for petroleum-based products from power generation plants is expanding the applications of industrial catalysts in petroleum refining and petrochemical plants for a convenient, quicker, safer, and more efficient production process.

Apart from this, the rising use of catalytic converters in automobile manufacturing emission control systems is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. This can also be attributed to increasing environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling emission levels.

Furthermore, the development of nano-catalysts that assist in enhancing catalytic procedures in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries are creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, strategic collaborations amongst leading industry players to expand their global market reach, along with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance catalysts efficiency while minimizing operational costs, are impelling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific currently enjoys the leading position in the market due to the significant rise in petroleum refining and the increasing use of catalysts in various industries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Breakup by Type:

Heterogeneous catalysts exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their robustness and lower operational cost.

Heterogeneous Catalysts

Homogeneous Catalysts

Biocatalysts

Breakup by Raw Material:

Mixed catalysts account for the majority of the global industrial catalyst market share as they are extensively used in the production of selective oxidation catalysts, hydrogen, and electrocatalysis for solid oxide fuel cells.

Mixed

Oxide

Metallic

Sulfide

Organometallic

Breakup by Application:

Petroleum refineries presently hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for petroleum products across the globe.

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical Synthesis

Petrochemicals

Others

