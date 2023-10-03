Global Ultra-thin Glass Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017, 2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-thin Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultra-thin glass market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.



In the rapidly evolving world of technology and innovation, the global ultra-thin glass market is making substantial strides, driven by its unique characteristics and diverse application in various industries. With its minimal thickness, superior mechanical resistance, and excellent barrier and scratch-resistant properties, ultra-thin glass has become a material of choice in the manufacture of numerous high-end products.

This includes OLED displays for smartphones, hi-tech sensors, novel micro-batteries, and more. Additionally, its inherent advantages over conventional materials like plastics, metals, or silicon make it a preferred choice in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors.



One of the significant trends positively influencing the ultra-thin glass market is its increasing usage in the semiconductor industry due to its high-frequency electrical properties. Apart from this, its expanded use in the automotive industry for designing interiors and sensors, and increased incorporation in solar products to boost cell efficiency are key market-driving factors.

Further, its rising application in creating robust and lightweight windows and the escalating demand from the wearables market underline this market's potential for solid growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of these trends and more, segmented by thickness type, manufacturing process, application, and end-use industry at a global, regional and country level. Armed with this comprehensive information, you can make informed decisions about investing in the promising ultra-thin glass market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

