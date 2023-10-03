Global Bathroom Vanities Markets Report 2023-2028: Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships & New Product Launches Transform the Bathroom Vanities Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Vanities Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Material (Metal, Wood, Glass, Ceramic, Stone), By Installation, By Size, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bathroom vanities market is poised for growth as development projects surge and the demand for home decor products continues to rise, fueled by increased spending on renovations.
Consumer Demand for Multi-Storage Solutions Boosts Market
Bathroom vanities play a crucial role in enhancing both the aesthetics and functionality of bathrooms. Users can choose from a variety of sizes, designs, and materials to suit their preferences.
These vanities offer the added advantage of optimizing bathroom space. Customized bathroom vanities, for example, can provide additional storage cabinets to keep the area tidy. They can also be mounted above the bathroom floor, creating extra storage space, making them particularly appealing for homeowners with limited space or bathrooms featuring constrained layouts.
Housing Completion Rates Drive Market Growth
Developed nations are expected to witness a surge in demand for bathroom vanities, driven by increasing housing completion rates. In both developed and developing countries, retrofitting and remodeling existing bathrooms are set to boost market revenues.
According to data from the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, privately owned home completions in June 2022 increased by 4.6%, reaching an annual rate of 1,365,000, compared to 1,305,000 in June 2021. This uptick in housing completion rates in both developed and developing nations is expected to fuel global demand for bathroom vanities.
Product Launches Stoke Market Growth
Companies are actively introducing new products to entice consumers, contributing to increased demand and market growth in the bathroom vanities sector. For example, Somany Ceramics, a leading ceramics and accessories specialist, unveiled a line of vanities in 2021 that elevates bathroom aesthetics, functionality, and appeal.
The product line includes the French Collection and the Signature Collection. The French Collection offers premium-feel vanities at affordable prices, categorized into Carlton, Canterbury, Flame, Flame Wall, and Sydney, each offering various components such as the main cabinet with a basin, a mirror, a side cabinet, a mirror cabinet with light, a mirror with shelf, and a mirror with LED lighting.
On the other hand, the Signature Collection boasts high-quality offerings under brands like Triumph, Arcade, Felista, Dalian, Rhodes, Carine, Iris, Victoria, Havana, Brighton, Count, and Florida. These collections cater to diverse styles and bathroom needs, offering affordability without compromising long-term usability. These new product launches are driving growth in the global bathroom vanities market.
Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships Fuel Market Growth
Companies are forging partnerships and acquiring others to expand their market share and meet consumer needs. In 2022, CMO Group PLC, a leading UK-based online building supplies retailer, acquired Whiteholme Limited, a specialized e-commerce business specializing in bathroom basins.
The acquisition involves a cash payment of up to USD 1.29 million, with USD 1.03 million disbursed upon completion and USD 0.26 million deferred for six months. The increasing trend of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships is a significant driver of market growth in the global bathroom vanities market.
