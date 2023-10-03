Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 4.56%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 1254.83 Million by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market By Source Of Exposure (Occupational Exposure, Environmental Allergens, Drug-Induced Exposure, And Others), By Type (Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis And Acute Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis), By Diagnosis (Pulmonary Function Tests, Imaging Tests, Biopsy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 876.94 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1254.83 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis? How big is the Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Industry?

Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Report Overview:

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is an autoimmune disorder that primarily affects the lungs. It occurs as a result of an allergic reaction to various substances, including inhaled animal proteins, plants, microorganisms, or certain chemicals. The allergens responsible for triggering hypersensitivity pneumonitis are typically naturally occurring and can encompass bird droppings, feathers, animal dander, or household mold.

The severity of this condition can vary from one case to another, but the most common form of hypersensitivity pneumonitis is the acute variant. Research has indicated that approximately 5% of individuals with acute conditions may progress to develop the chronic form of this ailment. Over years of investigation, the scientific community has identified over 300 substances capable of acting as allergens that lead to this medical issue. Consequently, the most frequently encountered cases have been given specific names that reflect the source of the condition.

Global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market: Growth Dynamics

Escalating Instances of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis to Drive Market Expansion

The global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is poised for growth, primarily due to the rising prevalence of the condition influenced by evolving environmental factors and changing population lifestyles. According to a recent report published in ATS Journals, the one-year prevalence rate of this ailment can range from 1.67 to 2.71 per 100,000 individuals. Given that many of the allergens linked to hypersensitivity pneumonitis occur naturally, the risk of exposure to these allergens remains relatively high and beyond one's control. For instance, a report featured in Science journal revealed that the bird population in the United States and Canada exceeds a staggering 7 billion. Additionally, there has been a noticeable decline in the immunity levels of the current population, attributable to factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and exposure to or consumption of drugs, alcohol, and other toxic substances. These factors render individuals more susceptible to severe reactions triggered by environmental elements.

Surge in the Elderly Population as a Catalyst for Market Growth

A significant portion of individuals diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis falls within the age group of 50 to 55 years. The increasing number of individuals approaching or falling within this age bracket is expected to generate heightened demand for medications and treatments related to the condition. Official statistics indicate that the global population of individuals aged over 50 stands at approximately 108 million, with expectations of continued growth in the coming decade.

Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility and Elevated Awareness About the Condition as Revenue Boosters

There has been a substantial increase in healthcare accessibility on a global scale, including the availability of various allergy-testing facilities. Moreover, concerted efforts by the medical community and government healthcare agencies have led to improved awareness regarding the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hypersensitivity pneumonitis in both developed and developing nations. The United States alone boasts over 6,000 hospitals and more than 200 Federal Government Hospitals, as reported by the American Hospital Association.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 876.94 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1254.83 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.56% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Merck KGaA, and others. Key Segment By Source of Exposure, By Type, By Diagnosis, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa



Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is categorized based on the source of exposure, type, diagnosis, and geographical region.

In terms of the source of exposure, the global market encompasses occupational exposure, environmental allergens, drug-induced exposure, and other sources. Notably, in 2022, the occupational exposure segment exhibited the highest growth, closely followed by environmental allergens. Occupational exposure occurs when individuals are consistently exposed to specific allergens in their workplaces. Examples include farmers working on agricultural land or bird breeders exposed to avian proteins present in birds. Research indicates that the risk of occupation-induced hypersensitivity pneumonitis affects as many as 1.4 out of every 100 individuals.

Regarding the type of hypersensitivity pneumonitis, the industry distinguishes between chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and acute hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

In terms of diagnosis, the global market is segmented into pulmonary function tests, imaging, biopsy, and other diagnostic methods. The imaging segment experienced the most significant growth in the hypersensitivity pneumonitis industry in 2022. Imaging serves as one of the initial diagnostic steps taken by medical professionals to either confirm hypersensitivity pneumonitis or exclude other potential causes of symptoms. Additionally, medical practitioners may conduct pulmonary function tests to assess lung function and detect any obstructed breathing patterns. Biopsy, in certain cases, also contributes significantly to revenue generation. On average, the national cost of a CT scan in the United States ranges from USD 300 to USD 6,750.

The global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis market is segmented as follows:

By Source of Exposure

Occupational Exposure

Environmental Allergens

Drug-Induced Exposure

Others

By Type

Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

Acute Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

By Diagnosis

Pulmonary Function Tests

Imaging Tests

Biopsy

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis market include -

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Merck KGaA

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.56% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market size was valued at around USD 876.94 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1254.83 million, by 2030.

The hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of the condition

Based on source of exposure segmentation, occupational exposure was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on diagnosis segmentation, the imaging tests segment was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Industry?

What segments does the Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Source of Exposure, By Type, By Diagnosis, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America Poised for Remarkable Growth in the Forecasted Period

Anticipated to lead the charge in the global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market's growth is North America, with the United States and Canada emerging as frontrunners in terms of revenue generation. This regional upswing is expected to be driven by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and a vast network of hospitals renowned for their expertise in treating a wide spectrum of conditions, from mild to severe. Moreover, developed nations typically enjoy greater access to medical services and exhibit higher financial capability for healthcare expenditures.

The availability of nationwide health insurance policies that cover occupational hazards has also contributed significantly to facilitating prompt medical assistance when required. Additionally, the United States serves as the headquarters for several dominant pharmaceutical companies, further bolstering regional growth. These companies consistently invest in research and development as well as innovative approaches to address existing medical conditions and prepare for future healthcare scenarios.

In Europe, a notable surge is expected due to the increasing population of individuals aged over 50, coupled with a higher prevalence of hypersensitivity pneumonitis. The region is placing a growing emphasis on enhancing existing healthcare programs and launching robust patient awareness initiatives, potentially leading to increased regional revenue during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



