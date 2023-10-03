Medical Vending Machine Market Set to Touch US$ 13.8 Billion by 2030 | With a Significant CAGR of 7.1%, According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Vending Machine Market was valued at US$ 8.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A medical vending machine is a self-service machine that provides consumers with medical supplies, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, first aid supplies, and health-related products. Medical vending machines, like typical vending machines that distribute snacks and beverages, give simple access to important healthcare supplies without the need for a chemist or medical practitioner.

Increased health and wellness awareness promotes the desire for quick access to healthcare items. Medical vending machines meet this need by providing a quick and easy way to buy health-related commodities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global medical vending machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global medical vending machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global medical vending machine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Medical Vending Machine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, floor standing medical vending machines are expected to account for the majority of the market share in the medical vending machines market. It will benefit both patients and medical professionals.

On the basis of end user, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to increase steadily over the forecast period. The installation of medical vending machines can alleviate staffing concerns where chemists are required to respond to every consumer for prescription and OTC drugs.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 13.8 billion Growth Rate 7.1% Key Market Drivers Rising healthcare awareness

Diverse product range

Technological advancements

Rising healthcare expenditure Companies Profiled Becton

Dickinson and Company

Capsa Healthcare

CVS Health

InstyMeds

Magex

Omnicell

Parata Systems

Pharmashop24 srl

ScriptPro LLC

Xenco Medical

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global medical vending machine market include,

In March 2023, SmartRx collaborated with healthcare group Minmed to build a telemedicine clinic at Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), complete with dispensing equipment from which users can acquire prescribed drugs.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global medical vending machine market growth include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, CVS Health, InstyMeds, Magex, Omnicell, Parata Systems, Pharmashop24 srl, ScriptPro LLC, and Xenco Medical, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global medical vending machine market based on type, end user and region

Global Medical Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Benchtop Medical Vending Machine Floor Standing Medical Vending Machine

Global Medical Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Retail Pharmacies Others

Global Medical Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Medical Vending Machine Market US Canada Latin America Medical Vending Machine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Medical Vending Machine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Medical Vending Machine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Medical Vending Machine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Medical Vending Machine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

