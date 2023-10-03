Global Quantum Dots Market Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Surging Adoption of QDs Outshines Traditional Fluorophores in Biomedical Innovations

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dots market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is poised to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during 2023-2028.

Quantum dots, often referred to as QDs or fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals, are minuscule structures that emit light of a single color, determined by their dimensions and structure. They possess wide absorption spectra, substantial Stokes shift, high quantum yield, excellent photostability, and high molar extinction coefficients. Their emission spans from ultraviolet (UV) to infrared (IR) wavelengths.

The utilization of QDs has been steadily rising, supplanting conventional fluorophores in microarrays, immunoassays, fluorescence imaging, targeted drug delivery, and therapy. Compared to organic luminescent materials, QD-based materials offer extended lifespan, vibrant colors, cost-effective manufacturing, and reduced power consumption, enabling the cost-efficient production of next-gen displays.

Quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) enhance solar energy conversion, elevating electricity production while mitigating excess heat generation, thus contributing to cost-effective solar energy generation.

Additionally, the versatility of semiconducting quantum dots, thanks to their size and composition, finds applications in diverse fields. Biomedical applications in the medical sector include medical imaging and biosensors, facilitating advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment, particularly in chronic diseases like cancer.

The ongoing research into quantum dot integration in displays, spanning from compact screens to large television panels, promises energy-efficient alternatives to current displays, further propelling market growth. Substantial research efforts are directed towards synthesizing Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) with heightened stability, tunable PL emission wavelengths, and customizable surface properties.

Furthermore, quantum dots have garnered immense popularity through their amalgamation with various nanomaterials like noble metal nanoparticles, carbon allotropes, upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), metal oxides, and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), expanding horizons in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

