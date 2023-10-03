ZIVO Bioscience to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces that management will deliver a company presentation and will hold investor meetings at the 8 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Fla.

Event: 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson8/zivo/2075040

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with ZIVO management should contact Tirth Patel at LHA Investor Relations at tpatel@lhai.com .

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

