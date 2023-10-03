Oatly Announces Entry Into Meijer Stores

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced new US retail distribution with Meijer, the family-owned Midwestern retailer known for convenient “one-stop” shopping. Oatly Original and Full Fat 64oz. chilled oatmilks are now available at all 265 Meijer locations, in addition to the Company’s 32oz. shelf-stable Original and Barista Edition. The expansion marks Oatly’s emphasis on increasing distribution of its oat-based products across retail and foodservice partners throughout the US.



“As we continue to grow our retail footprint throughout the US, Meijer represents an important step for us,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “Presence at the beloved Midwestern retailer allows us to introduce our oatmilk products to new customers and new audiences. We’re excited for them to try Oatly and experience all the ways our products can be incorporated into their routines – from morning coffee, to cooking recipes, enjoying cereal and more.”

Oatly makes delicious non-dairy milk alternatives that have the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow’s milk while generally having a lower climate impact than cow’s milk.1 Oatly Original, Full Fat and Barista Edition oatmilks sold in the US are made from 100% gluten-free oats and contain no dairy, no nuts, and no GMOs.

For more information on Oatly and the company’s portfolio of products, visit Oatly.com.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the distribution with Meijer, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; any failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Oatly’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

