Paraformaldehyde Market Size, Production, Consumption Data, Prices, Market Share and Growth Analysis–Forecasts 2023-2030 | Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paraformaldehyde Market size is estimated at US$ 1,842.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Formaldehyde, a chemical molecule having the formula CH2O, is a white, crystalline solid version of paraformaldehyde. It is a formaldehyde polymer that is extensively used as a disinfectant and fungicide. Paraformaldehyde is also used in a variety of industrial processes, including the manufacture of resins, plastics, textiles, paper, and agrochemicals.

As a disinfectant, paraformaldehyde is utilized in water treatment operations. It aids in water purification by removing dangerous germs. Demand for paraformaldehyde in water treatment applications is being driven by a growing awareness of the necessity of clean and safe drinking water.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global paraformaldehyde market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global paraformaldehyde market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global paraformaldehyde market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Paraformaldehyde Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the agrochemicals segment, followed by resins, dominates the paraformaldehyde market. The rapid expansion of the agriculture sector is expected to increase demand for paraformaldehyde, propelling the global paraformaldehyde market ahead.

On the basis of end user, the agriculture segment is expanding rapidly and dominate the market since paraformaldehyde is predominantly utilized as a soil fumigant and preservative.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,842.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2,782.6 billion Growth Rate 5.3% Key Market Drivers Advances in production technologies

Increasing demand for paper products Companies Profiled Merck KGaA Group

Celanese Corporation

Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd.

PT. Dover Chemical

Ekta International

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd.

Alder S.p.A.

Ercros S.A

Nantong Jiangtian Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Thana Acid & Chemical Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

The global paraformaldehyde market is fragmented in nature, with numerous producers and suppliers active in the market. These players use a variety of techniques to increase their market share and acquire a competitive advantage over their competitors. Some of the key developments in the global paraformaldehyde market include,

In May 2023, Innovative Materials Inc. introduced a line of paraformaldehyde-based adhesives and resins with high bonding strength and endurance.

In April 2023, Global Chemical Solutions revealed a potential use for paraformaldehyde in agriculture. The company introduces a bio-based fertiliser formulation including paraformaldehyde, which promotes crop production and nutrient uptake.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global paraformaldehyde market growth include Merck KGaA Group, Celanese Corporation, Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd., PT. Dover Chemical, Ekta International, Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd., Alder S.p.A., Ercros S.A, Nantong Jiangtian Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Thana Acid & Chemical Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global paraformaldehyde market based on application, end user and region

Global Paraformaldehyde Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Equipment Application Agrochemicals Coating Resin Medicines Papermaking Disinfectant Hardening agent Fluorescent Lights Waterproof agent Adhesives Dyestuffs Reagent for Organic Reactions

Global Paraformaldehyde Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Agriculture Chemical Paper Industry Plastic Industry Rubber Industry Leather Industry Electrical Industry Petroleum Industry Paints & Coatings Industry Oil & Gas Industry Personal Care Construction Automotive Pharmaceutical Textile Furniture

Global Paraformaldehyde Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Paraformaldehyde Market US Canada Latin America Paraformaldehyde Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Paraformaldehyde Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Paraformaldehyde Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Paraformaldehyde Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Paraformaldehyde Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Paraformaldehyde Report:

What will be the market value of the global paraformaldehyde market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global paraformaldehyde market?

What are the market drivers of the global paraformaldehyde market?

What are the key trends in the global paraformaldehyde market?

Which is the leading region in the global paraformaldehyde market?

What are the major companies operating in the global paraformaldehyde market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global paraformaldehyde market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

