Global KNX Products Market Size: A Thriving Landscape with USD 30.47 Billion on the Horizon in 2030, At a 9.54% CAGR

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “KNX Products Market By Type (Sensors, System Devices, And Actuators), By Application (Commercial Buildings And Residential Buildings), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global KNX Products Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14.53 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.47 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.54% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are KNX Products? How big is the KNX Products Industry?

KNX Products Report Coverage & Overview:

KNX stands as an open standard in the realm of residential and commercial building automation . Notably, KNX products are adept at managing an array of functions, encompassing lighting, window blinds, security systems, energy management , HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), audio-video systems, remote control capabilities, and household appliances. It is renowned for its intelligence, seamlessly integrating various building operations like lighting, heating, and cooling into a cohesive and unified system. This integration not only trims expenses but also significantly amplifies energy efficiency.

Global KNX Products Market: Growth Dynamics

Escalating Electricity Costs Driving Global Market Trends

The global KNX products market is set to experience substantial growth worldwide, primarily fueled by the rising costs of electricity and increasing awareness of the importance of power efficiency. Additionally, there is a significant surge in demand for these products in both residential and commercial buildings, which is propelling global market trends. Heightened concerns regarding the depletion of natural energy resources and rapid climate changes have generated substantial demand for KNX products on a global scale.

Furthermore, modern apartments designed with KNX technology prioritize energy conservation, resulting in reduced power consumption. This factor is expected to further boost global market demand. The introduction of new products will also play a significant role in expanding the market on a global scale. In June 2022, Onsemi, a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer, introduced groundbreaking solutions for KNX and PoE (Power over Ethernet). These innovative building automation solutions aim to meet the essential components required for smart home systems in the United States, thus fostering greater demand for KNX products not only in the U.S. but also across the globe.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.53 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.54% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Hager Group, Legrand, Gira, Somfy, Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co.KG, JUNG, HDL Automation, STEINEL, Urmet, Lime International, GVS, E.G., Ekinex, DALITEK, Berker, IPAS GmbH, JOBO Smartech, MDT Technologies GmBH, Tiansu, Theben AG, Zennio Avance y Tecnologia S.L, and Rishun Technology. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





KNX Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide KNX products market is categorized by type, application, and geographical region.

In terms of type, the global KNX products market is divided into three segments: sensors, system devices, and actuators. Notably, the system devices segment, which accounted for nearly 33% of the total market revenue in 2022, is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future. This anticipated growth is attributed to the inclusion of essential KNX tools within the system devices category, such as programming interfaces, couplers, power suppliers, and routers. These tools facilitate efficient communication systems and enable seamless integration of KNX products into diverse environments. Furthermore, system devices enhance the functionality of KNX products by integrating various functions, thus driving the growth of this segment.

Regarding application, the global KNX products industry is segmented into two categories: commercial buildings and residential buildings. The commercial buildings segment, responsible for more than 35% of the global industry's market share in 2022, is expected to make a substantial contribution to the industry's overall revenue share by 2030. This segment's expansion over the next eight years is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of KNX systems for controlling various operations within commercial buildings. The growing demand for cost savings through automation systems in commercial construction has led to the extensive penetration of KNX products in the commercial building sector.

Top of Form

The global KNX Products market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sensors

System Devices

Actuators

By Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global KNX Products market include -

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Limited

Siemens AG

Hager Group

Legrand

Gira

Somfy

Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co.KG

JUNG

HDL Automation

STEINEL

Urmet

Lime International

GVS

E.G.

Ekinex

DALITEK

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global KNX products market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 9.54% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global KNX products market size was evaluated at nearly $14.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $30.47 billion by 2030.

The global KNX products market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to rising electricity costs along with surging awareness pertaining to the need for power efficiency.

In terms of type, the system devices segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period.

On the basis of application, the commercial buildings segment is slated to dominate the global industry share over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific KNX products industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for KNX Products industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the KNX Products Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the KNX Products Industry?

What segments does the KNX Products Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the KNX Products Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The European region is poised to maintain its dominance in the global KNX products market throughout the forecast period.

Europe, which commanded a substantial 60% share of the global KNX products market in 2022, is expected to continue leading the regional market in the years to come. This growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of KNX as a standard protocol for smart homes in European countries, with Germany being a notable example. In Germany, KNX accounts for nearly half of the market share in the home automation sector across Europe. Furthermore, as the home automation sector is predicted to witness remarkable expansion in countries like the UK, the European market is poised for further growth. Countries such as Belgium, Holland, and Germany are anticipated to be the primary revenue drivers in the region.

Additionally, the KNX products industry in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the assessment period. The significant growth drivers in this region include the increasing acceptance of home automation systems, particularly in countries like India, where there is a surge in tech-savvy consumers. Moreover, key industry players such as Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, and Hager Group are establishing new units in countries like China, Japan, and India, which is contributing to the growth of regional industry trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



